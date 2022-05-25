SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Volta Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 31, 2022 - (NYSE: VLTA)

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Volta Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of VLTA during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment.

CLASS PERIOD: August 2, 2021 to March 28, 2022

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Volta had improperly accounted for restricted stock units issued in connection with the business combination of Volta Industries, Inc. ("Legacy Volta") and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II; (2) as a result, the Company had understated its net loss for third quarter 2021; (3) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting that resulted in a material error; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would restate its financial statements; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Legacy Volta's founders would imminently exit the Company; (6) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

