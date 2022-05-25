Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA) has joined Michael Roberts Construction (MRC) as a sponsor of Zane Smith No. 38 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) Ford F-150 team

Zane Smith and RTA reveal GOT FREEDOM? THANK A SOLDIER! To Salute Veterans

HOUSTON and MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA) has joined Michael Roberts Construction (MRC) as a sponsor of Zane Smith No. 38 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) Ford F-150 team.

RTA's partnership with MRC will feature a full primary truck sponsorship at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 27. RTA is celebrating Memorial Day saluting soldiers with a special patriotic "Got Freedom? Thank a Soldier!" stars and bars paint scheme.

"As a veteran, we selected Memorial Day weekend to do something special with Zane and FRM to honor those who served and are currently serving in the military protecting our nation," said RTA Chairman Donald Workman.

RTA is a Rural Internet Service Provider on a mission to bring affordable gigFAST INTERNET™ to America's rural communities. Zane has experienced first-hand the need for more options and faster internet in places underserved. RTA is excited to partner with Charlotte based Conterra Networks for the North Carolina Education 200 race. Providing internet service to rural school districts is a passion both RTA and Conterra share.

Zane Smith has won 3 races this year, and leading the playoff point standings. Dale Earnhardt Jr., recently shared this: "Zane is a great dude with serious potential on the cup side."

"RTA is a perfect partner for our sport as they are leading the way in bringing high-speed internet to NASCAR fans all over rural America," said Smith.

RTA is offering a Memorial Day special:

If Zane finishes in the top 5 in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, RTA will provide $38 gigFAST INTERNET for new customer activations through June 1st. See RTA's website for details.

About Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc.

RTA's provides affordable gigFAST INTERNET, VOICE, and TV to rural America. RTA is hiring veterans and offers everyday discounts to veterans, first responders and teachers. Visit RTA at www.rtatel.com.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm, and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

About Conterra Networks

Conterra Networks delivers ultra fast, reliable, and efficient fiber solutions for schools and businesses. Conterra has recently expanded in N.C. to Rowan, Salisbury, Kannapolis, Greenville, Rocky Mount, Lenoir, Statesville, Monroe, and Hickory Counties. https://conterra.com/

