RE/MAX Touts Strong Franchise Sales, Retention Results in Q1 2022

DENVER, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX, the global real estate franchisor, announced today that in the first quarter of 2022 over 170 new franchises affiliated with the balloon logo globally. Furthermore, 285 brokerages renewed their franchise agreements. During this period, RE/MAX also expanded the brand's presence to Taiwan.

RE/MAX offices attract productive, driven agents, and those aspiring to be. As announced in the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. First Quarter earnings release, total agent count grew by 2,191 agents year-over-year to a new high of 142,405.

"Our doors are always open to motivated entrepreneurs who want to leverage the various resources that come with associating with RE/MAX," said Peter Luft, RE/MAX Vice President of Franchise Sales. "Many independent offices have interest in joining a worldwide leader and having the support of a brand behind them that is very responsive to the needs of an agent today."

During this timeframe, Aileen Padilla, Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Boutique Realty opened her RE/MAX office. Located in Bronx, New York, RE/MAX Boutique Realty serves as the bridge between the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, Rockland and Connecticut areas, working with both buyers and sellers.

With 17 years of experience in real estate, Padilla noted it was time to move to RE/MAX because "it was the best thing for our agents and their businesses." Added Padilla: "RE/MAX offers worldwide exposure, advanced technology and marketing tools, and unmatched brand recognition."

Amy Lessinger, RE/MAX Senior Vice President, Region Development is thrilled to welcome such new brokerages to the RE/MAX brand. "Having the opportunity to help these entrepreneurs find long-term growth and success is incredibly gratifying. In an extremely competitive housing market like this one, we pride ourselves on providing resources and a community for high-achieving individuals who want to accomplish more on behalf of their clients. Our growth is a testament to what we can achieve together under the RE/MAX balloon," Lessinger said.

RE/MAX has a presence in more countries and territories than any other real estate brand. From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colorado, RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 140,000 sales associates in almost 9,000 offices and a presence in more than 110 countries and territories.

