Powered by Innovation Pathstone Announces the Acquisition of Advisor Partners

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathstone, an independently operated, partner-owned advisory firm offering comprehensive, customized investment advice and family office services for families, family offices, and foundations and endowments, today announced the acquisition of technology firm Advisor Partners (AP). AP provides advanced customized investment implementation solutions focused on tax optimization and automation. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, AP serves families, family offices, independent advisors, and wealth managers.

Advisor Partners has a rich history. It was founded by Andrew Rudd, the creator and founder of Barra, one of the original software providers of investment risk analytics and trading solutions in the industry. Integrating the vision, technology, investment expertise, and operational sophistication of Advisor Partners will enhance Pathstone's ability to provide innovative, highly customized client service. The acquisition is in line with Pathstone's strategy to enhance services available to clients and continue to expand its suite of services.

"We are very excited to welcome Advisor Partners to our family," said Matthew Fleissig, President of Pathstone. "We believe our combination raises the bar for the entire industry – offering tax-optimized solutions is now table stakes to providing services to ultra-high net worth clients. Also, having AP as a sister company to Pathstone will give us a greater ability to deliver access to objective investment advice with market-leading customization built specifically for our clients."

"Pathstone and AP have a shared vision of providing 'customization as a service' and together, we will be able to create and innovate to build client-service solutions that do not exist in the industry today," said Rahul Agrawal, President and Chief Investment Officer of AP. "Pathstone's focus on highly customized client service, together with AP's research-driven, systematic solutions, will create a powerful, industry-leading offering."

Pathstone will make significant ongoing investment in Advisor Partners to maintain and enhance the firm's offering, benefiting existing and future AP clients. Both Rahul Agrawal and Matt Fleissig are committed to AP's continued independence and ability to offer cutting-edge solutions to its client base.

Advisor Partners was advised by Grail Partners and Davis Wright Tremaine LLP served as legal counsel. Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP served as legal counsel to Pathstone.

About Pathstone

Pathstone is an independently operated, partner-owned advisory firm offering comprehensive family office services and customized investment advice for families, family offices, and foundations and endowments.

With decades of experience as trusted advisors, we employ an advocacy-focused model that empowers our clients to define and achieve their unique long-term goals and support their legacy. For more information, please visit www.pathstone.com.

About Advisor Partners

Advisor Partners is a boutique investment manager working with a select group of independent advisors, wealth managers, and family offices. We use a disciplined, institutional-quality approach to tailoring portfolio solutions to meet the needs of our clients. The Advisor Partners team has deep and diverse investment experience and uses advanced technology and robust processes to create smart portfolios for our clients.

