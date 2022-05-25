New Esports Franchise Awards 13 Locations on the East Coast in First Month; Targeting Domestic and International Expansion

Valhallan Helps Entrepreneurs Tap into Multibillion-Dollar Esports Market While Developing Next Generation of Esports Players

HOUSTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New esports concept Valhallan awarded 13 franchise locations in its first month of franchising across major markets in North Carolina, South Carolina and others along the East Coast, with the first openings slated for the fourth quarter of 2022. The aggressive rollout is the beginning of several planned markets as Valhallan targets prospective franchisees in additional states, including Texas, California, Florida, New Jersey, Arizona, Nevada and Louisiana.

Due to the immediate strong response domestically, Valhallan is fast-tracking the opportunity to the U.K., where they are seeking franchisees in all major markets.

"We are taking a front-row seat in the explosive gaming community and the multibillion-dollar esports industry. The Carolinas and broader East Coast are a perfect debut with more states and the U.K. to follow," said David Graham, chief executive officer of Valhallan and its parent company FranchiCzar. "Our goal is to be the only partner you need to run a successful esports business."

Esports is one of the fastest-growing industries, with more than 90% of children and 50% of adults spending their free time playing video games. Valhallan will provide unmatched experiences that combine a rigorous esports training program with state-of-the-art esports arenas for young players, who get the opportunity to be part of a team and community while taking their gaming skills to the next level.

Launched by FranchiCzar , a developer of world-class software and services designed to help franchise brands scale their growth, Valhallan goes beyond a darkened room with computers. Their esports training program, "the Legendary Path," takes players on a nine-level, 18-month customizable journey that develops gaming mastery and life skills like leadership, teamwork, sportsmanship, and community engagement.

"Valhallan is born out of this massive demographic of young people who love video games and the growing demand from parents and players for healthy outlets with great facilities, coaching, training and tournaments," Graham explained. "When you look at where young people spend their free time, it's evident that gaming dominates. The Valhallan franchise uses today's top games, combined with learning modules, that teach players how to play better and gain valuable life principles."

The esports market is projected to double in size by 2025, according to industry publication Newzoo. Esports already boasts more viewership than all major sports combined except for the National Football League (NFL) in the United States.

The initial investment for a Valhallan franchise is approximately $52,950 to $201,400 in the U.S. Prospective franchisees in the U.K. can contact Valhallan for pricing information.

Valhallan offers franchisees, and their teams, access to compete across the country from inside and outside of Valhallan. The exposure to different groups provides real-life challenges so that kids know that when they win, it's real. The program doesn't just tell players that they are getting better. They will see it because they are playing teams that aren't getting the same training.

More information on Valhallan and how to inquire about franchise opportunities nationwide is available at valhallan.com/franchise and valhallan.com/franchise-uk for the U.K.

About Valhallan

Valhallan provides healthy outlets for video game enthusiasts and a path to esports business ownership for entrepreneurs and lifelong gamers. Based in Houston, TX, the Valhallan team has years of experience building platforms, curricula, training systems, and franchise brands – including several team members with esports industry experience.

