Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors who Lost over $100,000 in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up on June 13, 2022, in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) shares.

Investors with losses more than $100,000 in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: June 13, 2022. NASDAQ: SDIG investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On April 14, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement that was filed in connection with the Company's October 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that contracted suppliers, including MinerVa, were reasonably likely to miss anticipated delivery quantities and deadlines, that, due to strong demand and pre-sold supply of mining equipment in the industry, Stronghold would experience difficulties obtaining miners outside of confirmed purchase orders, that, as a result of the foregoing, there was a significant risk that Stronghold could not expand its mining capacity as expected, that, as a result, Stronghold would likely experience significant losses, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

