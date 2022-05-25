Eric Bohannon Joins Buoy Health Board of Directors

The Veteran Humana Executive Brings Over Two Decades of Value-Based Care and Medicare Experience to the Board

BOSTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-powered health platform Buoy Health (Buoy) today announced the addition of Eric Bohannon, Regional Medicare President at Humana Inc. to its Board of Directors. Over the course of two plus decades with Humana, Bohannon has led overall Medicare operations across numerous states, as well as health information technology development to support the company's national provider value-based care initiatives.

"At Buoy, we're creating an experience for consumers that is pushing the boundaries of choice and access in digital health," said Andrew Le, MD, CEO and Cofounder of Buoy. "Eric's background in value-based care and assisting Medicare seniors will be instrumental as we advance our vision of a patient-centric marketplace."

Eric Bohannon commented, "Across my career, the importance of matching patient needs to appropriate care and support has always been a guiding light. Buoy has made strides to get individuals clinically sound information that supports their ability to seek care." Bohannon added, "As a Board member, I look forward to working with Andrew and the larger Buoy team as they create a marketplace where seeking care is personal, simple, and drives towards quality for patients."

About Buoy Health

Buoy is a Boston-based digital health company that provides personalized clinical guidance the moment an individual has a health concern and matching to covered care options. Developed out of the Harvard Innovation Labs by a team of doctors and data scientists, Buoy navigates people through to the healthcare they need, delivering triage at scale, and connecting them with the right care endpoints at the right time based on self-reported symptoms. Buoy works with employers, health plans, and health solutions to simplify and streamline discovery and access to the right covered care options. For more information, please visit www.buoy.com .

