2022 Silicon Valley 150 List Launched by Bloomberg Law and Fenwick

ARLINGTON, Va., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bloomberg Law and technology and life sciences law firm Fenwick announced the release of the fourth annual edition of the Fenwick – Bloomberg Law SV 150 List, which ranks the largest public technology and life sciences companies in Silicon Valley by revenue. The Fenwick – Bloomberg Law SV 150 List and related analyses are available at http://onb-law.com/6ZbT50JfzIl.

The list provides valuable insight about Silicon Valley tech companies to help practitioners understand this key market.

"For the fourth consecutive year, the Fenwick – Bloomberg Law SV 100 list provides valuable insight about Silicon Valley tech companies to help legal practitioners understand this key market," said Alex Butler, Vice President of Analysis and Content, Bloomberg Law. "Bloomberg Law's unique combination of market data, legal resource and professional expertise enable us to provide this detailed legal trends analysis."

Using data from Bloomberg LP, Fenwick calculated company revenue for the most recent available four quarters ending on or near December 31, 2021, as well as obtaining market capitalization as of the end of the year.

"Fenwick is excited to launch this year's overview of the top public tech and life science companies in Silicon Valley and partner with Bloomberg Law to deliver key data and incisive analysis to the industry," said David Bell, partner and co-chair of the corporate governance practice at Fenwick.

Three analysis pieces by Bloomberg Law experts accompany the 2022 version of the list. One article examines the continued growth of cybersecurity companies, finding that the growth of these firms in 2020 was about much more than a pandemic-driven pivot to remote work. As workers returned to the office in 2021, Silicon Valley cybersecurity firms managed to grow even faster.

Another analysis examines mergers and acquisitions and investment activity in Silicon Valley, finding that the number of M&A and investment deals involving companies ranked on the 2022 Fenwick - Bloomberg Law SV 150 List climbed even higher than in the record-setting year of 2020. However, recent market tumult could potentially prevent SV 150 firms from maintaining the same level of performance and deal activity in the remainder of 2022.

A third analysis examines the 17 companies that made the Fenwick - Bloomberg Law SV 150 List for the first time in 2022 and their investment and M&A activity. Though the 12 companies that went public in 2021 had higher levels of overall investment and M&A activity since their formation, investment funding played a key role in all newcomers' abilities to grow, go public, and make the SV 150 list for the first time.

