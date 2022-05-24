SIGGRAPH 2022 Computer Animation Festival Award Winners, Lineup Revealed

Electronic Theater to Feature 25 Selections, Including 2 World Premiere Shorts

CHICAGO , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGGRAPH 2022 announces the award winners and lineup of 25 short films, cinematics, scientific visualizations, visual effects breakdowns, and more set to appear in the first hybrid edition of the Computer Animation Festival Electronic Theater this August. Highlighting the best in computer graphics storytelling, the Electronic Theater will premiere in-person at the Vancouver Convention Centre on Monday, 8 August and is available via separate ticket. Virtual access to the show will open on Tuesday, 9 August.

"The Seine's Tears” © 2022 Pôle 3D (PRNewswire)

The SIGGRAPH 2022 Electronic Theater will feature 25 selections, including two world premiere short films.

A qualifying festival for the Academy Awards®, the SIGGRAPH 2022 Electronic Theater received over 325 submissions, which the expert jury whittled down to a lineup that spotlights work from 10 countries — including Sweden, Taiwan, France, the United States, and China. For the first time ever, the show will premiere in person and also offer a separate virtual ticket. In addition to juried selections, the festival will showcase a mixture of curated bonus content.

"The Electronic Theater is back," exclaimed SIGGRAPH 2022 Electronic Theater Director Darin Kyoichi Grant, of Animal Logic. "I am thrilled to be bringing back the in-person show this year and am even more thrilled to introduce the jury's incredible selections to our global audience, which offer an incredibly diverse array of content types and storytelling perspectives. For virtual viewers, don't worry: We have not forgotten about you and are committed to upgrading the virtual viewing experience with more ways to watch and more time to watch."

Added SIGGRAPH 2022 Electronic Theater Juror Michela Ledwidge, of Mod, "The variety of submissions my fellow jurors and I reviewed was awe-inspiring, whether that was pandemic-era visualizations or deep, heartfelt stories. It was extremely difficult to make our final decisions — all who submitted should be proud of what they presented."

From a pool of nine student and 16 professional studio productions, including world premiere short films from Marza Animation Planet Inc. and Tsinghua University, the 2022 award winners are:

Best in Show

"The Seine's Tears"

Pôle 3D

Yanis Belaid

(France)

Jury's Choice

"The end of war"

Tsinghua University

Lei Chen

(China)

Best Student Project

"Yallah!"

Rubika

Nayla Nassar

(France)

Catch a preview of the award-winning projects during an exclusive Electronic Theater Directors' Panel webinar on Wednesday, 25 May over Zoom. Registration for the webinar is open now, and the 1-hour event starts at 10:00 a.m. PDT.

Tickets to access the Electronic Theater can be purchased separately, added to any registration, and are included at the Full Conference and Full Conference levels. Learn more and register for SIGGRAPH 2022 at s2022.SIGGRAPH.org/register.

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH, and SIGGRAPH 2022

ACM , the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field's challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world's leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2022, the 49th annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place as a hybrid event, with live events 8–11 August at the Vancouver Contention Centre and virtual content available starting 25 July through 31 October. Click here for news from the conference and its partners.

