Mission Pacific Hotel and The Seabird Resort Celebrate Grand Opening with Launch of Top Gun House

OCEANSIDE, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Pacific Hotel unveils today Top Gun House, a meticulously restored classic 1887 bungalow featured in the 1986 Top Gun film, which is now the home of HIGH-pie. Opening just in time for the highly anticipated Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, Top Gun House evokes the enduring nostalgia of the beloved film franchise and HIGH-pie serves up signature hand pies. The opening marks the completion of the final phase of Mission Pacific Hotel and sister property The Seabird Resort . Together, the two resorts comprise San Diego County's largest oceanfront development in more than 50 years.

"We are thrilled to open the doors of Top Gun House and share this beloved historic icon with the city of Oceanside," said Michael Stephens, Area Managing Director, Mission Pacific Hotel and The Seabird Resort. "Adapting, preserving and relocating a nineteenth century bungalow was a significant undertaking, but the work has been well worth it. We are proud to introduce Top Gun House and celebrate the grand opening of Mission Pacific Hotel and The Seabird Resort."

Top Gun House is home to the famous HIGH-pie, conceived by chef and restaurateur Tara Lazar of F10 Hospitality after a year of research and development. The namesake of the brick-and-mortar concept comes from its signature hand pie, filled with compote made from seasonal, locally picked fruits like apple, cherry and strawberry rhubarb. The menu also features a mini pie a-la-mode, filled with house made mascarpone ice cream and fried to order on a popsicle stick. All pies are served with a choice of dipping sauce, including Charlie's Chocolate, Government Cheese, Lemon Curd and Sea Salt Caramel. To-go offerings are bundled into creatively designed house-shaped collectible boxes, evoking 1950's military design, with vintage composition and red, white, and blue Americana color palettes. Top Gun House is open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.

The new Top Gun House is a Queen Anne Cottage, which was widely known as The Graves House. After falling into disrepair, the house was painstakingly rehabilitated to historic standards by ownership group S.D. Malkin Properties, Inc., under the guidance of the Oceanside Historical Society and Save Our Heritage Organization. Frank Ternasky, Partner-in-Charge at San Diego-based Delawie Architecture and David Marshall, President of Heritage Architecture & Planning oversaw the historical restoration and Nicolò G. Bini at LINE architecture was responsible for the interior design. Renamed in honor of its claim to fame, Top Gun House was relocated from its original address at Pacific Street and Seagaze Drive to the beachfront courtyard of Mission Pacific Hotel, where its structure, design details, and finishes were returned to their original glory and is easily accessible to the public, overlooking the Oceanside Pier.

In keeping with its namesake, Top Gun House was repainted to match its 1986 color palette and filled with Top Gun memorabilia for visitors to enjoy, including a refurbished Kawasaki Ninja ZX900 Motorcycle, identical to the one Tom Cruise rode in the film. The design team embraced a nostalgic Americana feel, with interiors featuring bold, retro signage, Victorian era panels, an upholstered fireplace, vintage furniture, one-of-a-kind needlepoint installations from artist Mary Lou Marks and more. At its new address, Top Gun House will be widely enjoyed as an architectural jewel and historic treasure of Oceanside.

To celebrate the grand opening, Mission Pacific Hotel invites aspiring mavericks to grab their wingman for an adventurous Top Gun themed Oceanside getaway with "The Need for Speed" experience. To ensure guests look the part, Mission Pacific will provide two matching bomber jackets and RayBan sunglasses for an action-packed weekend, including skydiviing with former Naval aviators onto Oceanside beach followed by a Dom Perignon rooftop celebration, as well as private surf lessons with a professional surfer and a custom commemorative David Barr Surfboard. The over-the-top package includes round trip luxury car service from San Diego or Orange County airports, and a two night stay in Mission Pacific's Ethereal Suite for $16,000. The experience is available for booking by phone at 855-365-5078.

For more information, please visit missionpacifichotel.com , theseabirdresort.com and famoushighpie.com .

About Mission Pacific Hotel

Situated on 700 feet of pristine beachfront near the historic pier in Oceanside, CA, Mission Pacific Hotel is a beachfront sanctuary with a laid-back spirit. Relaxed and undeniably Southern Californian, the dreamscape hotel exudes serenity by the ocean in a way that puts guests into a dreamlike state. The hotel has 161 guest rooms, including 38 suites, along with immersive biking, skating, and surfing experiences, bold culinary moments from renowned Chef Roberto Alcocer; Oceanside's only rooftop pool/bar; Top Gun House, home of the famous HIGH-pie; and 13,000 square feet of ocean view function space. For more information visit, missionpacifichotel.com . Follow Mission Pacific Hotel at facebook.com/missionpacifichotel , on Instagram @missionpacifichotel and Twitter @missionpacific_ .

About The Seabird Resort

Boasting beautiful ocean estate architecture, The Seabird Resort is a grand beachside resort, reimagined. Every aspect of The Seabird experience embodies the quintessential Southern California estate lifestyle. Along with iconic ocean views, this classic seaside resort is beautifully refined, wonderfully indulgent, and picture perfect. The resort has 226 guest rooms, including 56 suites, an expansive pool with an indoor/outdoor living room, a contemplative library, Chef Kurtis Habecker's inventive seasonal cuisine with ingredients sourced from San Diego's many small farms, nearly 20,000 square feet of spectacular ocean view meeting and celebration spaces, and a world-class spa offering authentic, farm-to-sea treatments. For more information visit, theseabirdresort.com . Follow The Seabird Resort at facebook.com/theseabirdresort , on Instagram @theseabird and Twitter @seabirdresort .

