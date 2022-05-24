The Little Gym Launches Contest to Win Ultimate Birthday Bash

International Children's Gym Gives Back to Customers with a National Birthday Party Giveaway

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Gym , the world's premier enrichment and physical development center for children ages four months through 12, is giving one lucky family the ultimate birthday present this summer – a free party. The brand has launched a national contest to give back to customers for a chance to win a one-of-a-kind birthday bash for one lucky child and their group of friends. Birthday parties at The Little Gym are the perfect mix of free-flowing fun and planned activities to celebrate your child's big day.

The Little Gym (PRNewsfoto/The Little Gym International, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The contest is now live and runs until Sunday, July 31 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Entries can be submitted at https://www.thelittlegym.com/birthday-contest/ and there's one entry per person. The Little Gym will announce the winner of the Birthday Bash giveaway August 3 via email and on Instagram.

"With the world opening back up, we thought it would be the perfect time to kick off the summer season with a giveaway that anyone can enter to socialize our children and give them a chance to have a party of a lifetime," said Nancy Bigley, Brand President and CEO. "We love surprising our customers with giveaways to fully express our gratitude and love that we have for our community!"

The birthday kid and up to 14 of their friends will receive access to The Little Gym's entire facility with instructor-led games, music and activities created especially for maximum fun. The Little Gym activities and trained instructors will keep the kids entertained while stretching their body, imagination and social skills. The winner will also have the option to choose from one of The Little Gym's Birthday Bash themes for their party, including:

Royal Princess

Spectacular Superhero

Llama Llama

Very Hungry Caterpillar

With a party at The Little Gym, parents don't have to worry about planning, activities, setup or cleanup – the trained staff takes care of everything so you can enjoy your child's big day – making it stress free and hassle free. To book your child's birthday party, please visit the booking link at https://www.thelittlegym.com/parties-camps.

The Little Gym prides itself on providing support to children in all areas of development. From motor and language development to social and emotional development, parents continue to bring their children to The Little Gym to hone the skills they may not learn elsewhere through three-dimensional learning.

With nearly 400 locations across 31 countries, The Little Gym teaches kids social and physical skills appropriate to each stage of childhood by creating opportunities to experience achievement and build self-confidence. At the core of the international franchise's mission is becoming the foundation of a child's development that will set them up for success. Through three-dimensional learning including physical activities, cognitive skills and social and emotional learning, the core teaching methods create opportunities for children to experience achievement and build self-confidence.

For more information about The Little Gym, class schedules, events, parties and to find your nearest location, please visit www.TheLittleGym.com . Also connect with The Little Gym on social media: Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About The Little Gym International

The Little Gym is an internationally recognized program that helps children build the developmental skills and confidence needed at each stage of childhood. The Little Gym's first location was established in 1976 by Robin Wes, an innovative educator with a genuine love for children. The Little Gym International, LLC., headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., was formed in 1992 to franchise The Little Gym concept. The brand is part of Unleashed Brands, a global growth-focused platform company that curates and expands franchise brands that help kids learn, play and grow, including Snapology, Urban Air Adventure Park, Premier Martial Arts, Class 101 and XP League. The Little Gym International has nearly 400 locations in over 31 countries including the U.S., Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Thailand and more. For more information, visit The Little Gym at www.TheLittleGym.com .

