Knauf Insulation Earns First asthma & allergy friendly® Certification for Fiberglass Acoustic Panel

SHELBYVILLE, Ind., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knauf Insulation, Inc., has earned the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification for its Performance+™ Acoustic Panel.

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program, an independent program established in the United States by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL), helps consumers identify products more suitable for people with asthma and allergies by developing scientific standards that products must meet. The program performs physical and chemical testing on products to ensure they reduce allergen exposure and limit pollutants in the indoor environment. The Certification Mark is awarded only to those products that meet the scientific criteria.

"This asthma & allergy friendly® certification is evidence of Knauf's commitment to providing high quality products that can improve indoor air quality and help create healthier home environments," says Nathan Walker, Knauf Insulation's Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, Innovation, and Sales.

Knauf's Performance+ products are designed for sound control, low dust and superior fire rating. To meet the asthma & allergy friendly® certification standards, the Knauf Performance+ Acoustic Panel was tested for low emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). In relation to material science, the panel was assessed for chemicals and allergenic properties. As the only formaldehyde-free fiberglass acoustic panel on the market, homeowners can easily add the Knauf Insulation panels to spaces where sound and comfort matter most like nurseries, home offices or theater rooms.

May is National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month, a month dedicated to building understanding, educating, and advocating for the 65 million Americans who live with asthma and allergies. Optimizing indoor air quality is critical, as indoor air has been found to be up to five times more polluted than outdoor air, according to the EPA.

"At this time of increased focus on healthy indoor air and wellness at home it is vital that all product claims are based on good science. We congratulate Knauf Insulation on their certification, which involved a robust scientific verification and inspection of their product, particularly on how it relates to low VOCs and constituent materials," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Ltd.

About the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program

The asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and Allergy Standards Limited. This program helps people make informed purchases for a #healthierhome. The program tests household products against strict standards. Products passing these tests earn the CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® mark. Certified products include air cleaners, bedding, cleaning products, flooring, paints, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.

About Knauf Insulation North America

Knauf Insulation North American is part of Knauf Group, a family-owned global manufacturer of building materials based in Iphofen, Germany. Knauf leverages the expertise of over 35,000 employees across 250 production facilities in 86 countries to generate revenue in excess of $12 Billion. In North America, Knauf Insulation is a leading manufacturer of thermal and acoustical fiberglass insulation for residential, commercial, industrial, OEM and metal building applications. Knauf's mission is to challenge conventional thinking and create innovative solutions that shape the way we live and build in the future, with care for the people who make them, the people who use them and the world we all depend on.

For more information, visit www.knaufnorthamerica.com

