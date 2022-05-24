ISG Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem, Offering Streamlined Investigation, Medical and Record Management Services

DANVERS, Mass., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Service Group (ISG), a national provider of claim investigation and litigation support to the insurance community, and Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), a leading, global technology provider of core solutions to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, today announced that ISG has become the newest member of the Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem.

Through the partnership, ISG solutions are seamlessly integrated with Duck Creek's claims platform so that customers can easily order investigations, send referrals for IMEs and records and access reports from a single location within the claim system. As a result, insurance carriers will have access to the industry's largest field investigation footprint, a powerful social intelligence platform, as well as comprehensive medical and record management services.

"We're very excited to give customers of Duck Creek Technologies the ability to access our investigation, medical and records management solutions," said Bob Reardon, CEO of ISG. "Most importantly, the integrated solution supports lower-touch claims management and helps adjusters and administrators save hours of work per claim. The net result is reduced costs and the ability for carrier resources to focus on higher value activities."

The Duck Creek global ecosystem enables carriers to best execute their unique market strategies and has been effective at helping insurers become more efficient. All solutions partners must undergo a rigorous review process before being selected as a partner.

"We're pleased to welcome ISG to the Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem," said Andy Yohn, Vice President of Product Management at Duck Creek Technologies. "We're confident that this new partnership will help insurers reduce the time it takes to obtain and summarize records and empower faster, well-informed decisions in addition to offering medical management services. It will also help our joint customers access investigation services that are necessary to help minimize fraud."

About Insight Service Group (ISG)

ISG is a national market leader and technology driven service provider. Our business solutions help organizations reduce claim costs and support successful claim closures for both the insurance and legal communities. The company's integrated solutions include investigation, medical, clinical and record management. With over twenty-five years of experience and a comprehensive understanding of the industry challenges, ISG offers targeted, adaptable programs that result in a reduction in unnecessary losses typically from fraudulent claim activity or inflated claim losses. We create impactful solutions and build partnerships based on trust, innovation, experience and accountability. More information about ISG services is available at isgvalue.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand , the company's enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com .

