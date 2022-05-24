Duquesne Light Holdings Inc. (DLH) Awarded Heating and Cooling Contract at Heinz Field

Partnership represents new DLH product offering intended to further advance energy infrastructure and efficiency projects

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duquesne Light Holdings Inc. (DLH) today announced a partnership with PSSI Stadium LLC, the owner of Heinz Field, whereby DLH will own the stadium's central heating and cooling plant and its equipment through February 2031. The Efficiency Network (TEN) — a DLH subsidiary along with Duquesne Light Company and DQE Communications — will operate and maintain the plant and equipment throughout the duration of the partnership.

"As a Pittsburgh-based energy services company, we're honored to partner with Heinz Field, PSSI and Duquesne Light Holdings, our parent organization, to enhance energy efficiency at our iconic hometown football stadium," said TEN's CEO Troy Geanopulos. "Heinz Field represents the best of our city, and we look forward to ensuring that our service matches the demanding standards required to reliably operate Heinz Field game after game, event after event."

The partnership was reached after a highly competitive and comprehensive selection process and will enable DLH — in conjunction with TEN and its broader energy solutions arm, DLH Energy Solutions — to continue advancing energy infrastructure and efficiency solution projects. The partnership also supports Heinz Field's overall sustainable building practices as one of the largest participants in Pittsburgh's 2030 District, which is part of a national movement seeking to curb greenhouse gas emissions from the global building sector.

DLH has contracted with Mechanical Operations Company Inc. (MOC), a Pittsburgh-based building systems operator, to manage day-to-day plant operations at Heinz Field. MOC has decades of experience in operating similar facilities in the Pittsburgh region and is supported by the skilled workforce of International Union of Operating Engineers (I.U.O.E.) Local 95.

"We are excited about and grateful for the long-term partnership we have forged with DLH and TEN, which have the knowledge and experience to provide Heinz Field with unparalleled heating and cooling services now and for many years to come," said PSSI's Vice President of Stadium Operations and Management Jimmie Sacco.

Infrastructure as a Service

The Heinz Field contract is representative of DLH's new "infrastructure as a service" offering, enabling the advancement of a clean energy future for all through energy infrastructure and efficiency solution projects.

As DLH seeks to become a more comprehensive energy partner in the Pittsburgh area, the organization is deploying resources to enable and accelerate the region's energy transition. Through its new product offering, DLH is able to deliver full financing, design, construction and operations support for customers as they embark on their own energy transition, while also reducing costs and expediting projects from concept to completion.

"The global energy industry is changing rapidly as the world pursues a low-carbon future, and it's no different here in southwestern Pennsylvania," said DLH's President and CEO Kevin Walker. "Through DLH's 'infrastructure as a service' approach, we can support customers on their journey to reduce environmental impact, decrease operational risk and save costs by leveraging our team of experts to design, construct and operate energy infrastructure for them. Our hope is that Heinz Field is the first of many projects under this new product offering, which will play a crucial role as we work toward building a clean energy future for all."

About Duquesne Light Holdings Inc.



Duquesne Light Holdings Inc. (DLH) serves as the parent organization for Duquesne Light Company, DQE Communications LLC and The Efficiency Network Inc. DLH is a wholly owned subsidiary of DQE Holdings LLC, with principal executive offices located in Pittsburgh.

About The Efficiency Network Inc.



The Efficiency Network Inc. (TEN) is an independent energy services company that provides energy projects to government, K-12, higher education, health care and commercial customers. TEN is part of the Duquesne Light Holdings Inc. family of companies.

About PSSI Stadium LLC

PSSI Stadium LLC is the lessee and operator of Heinz Field, which has been the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the University of Pittsburgh Panthers football team since 2001.

