The Cookieless Future and What It Means for Your Business

DENVER, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cookieless future is approaching. With the depreciation of cookies, the industry is shifting to cookieless. But what does that actually mean? It means we'll have to rely on other identifiers such as IP addresses, device IDs, email, and phone numbers to link the user's actions.

Everyone is looking for a way to develop a new infrastructure that will not effectively restart the industry completely, but rather replace the mechanism with another ID that accomplishes similar targeting and measurement.

"I don't think the spirit of advertising will change a lot, just the technology behind it." - Adam Shaffner, Director of Product Management at AdCellerant.

About the whitepaper

The goal of this whitepaper is to inform our partners and prospective clients about this ever-changing industry and topic. We want them to feel informed and prepared for the future decisions they'll need to make for their business. By downloading the whitepaper , individuals will be able to learn more about the following:

The definition of cookies and cookieless

Why you shouldn't be afraid of going cookieless

The Google Privacy Sandbox

The future of data collection

Key data and stats

Products and solutions that do (or don't) rely on cookies

What lies ahead

Our team of experts at AdCellerant continues to stay on top of the changes and vet new technology to keep up with this ever-changing industry. We've also partnered with the IAB in 2022 to ensure we are a part of the larger conversation when it comes to the cookieless future.

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant provides businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions through partnerships with media companies and agencies. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, expert education, and exceptional operational support to ensure campaign performance for customers.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui.Marketing, AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customer at the right time. Harnessing an easy-to-use and nimble digital advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation, campaign launch, and campaign performance. All within a single platform.

