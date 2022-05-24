Committee for Children's Shauna McBride Wins Ragan and PR Daily's Top Women in Communications Award

SEATTLE and NEW YORK , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned PR tastemakers Ragan Communications and PR Daily have named Shauna McBride, Committee for Children's vice president of public relations and communications, to their Top Women in Communications class of 2022. McBride was recognized in the Leader category for her demonstrated ability to lead with confidence, compassion, and empathy.

Honorees will be celebrated at Ragan's Top Women in Communications Awards Luncheon on June 16, 2022, in New York City. The Ragan and PR Daily awards recognize female communications professionals whose dedication and contributions to the communications industry are making a significant impact in their day-to-day job and career, advancing the profession while accelerating growth for their organization.

"I'm honored to join this list of fearless women working to move the communications industry forward," said McBride. "This award is a testament to the success and expertise of women in our industry and what we can accomplish as we pursue excellence together."

As a Top Woman in Communications, McBride joins a prestigious list of women who shape and advance the communications field by inspiring and uniting their coworkers and peers, mentoring future generations of communications leaders, and telling powerful stories for their organizations and clients.

In her role at Committee for Children, McBride oversees executive positioning and crisis management, as well as internal and external communications efforts to extend brand influence and thought leadership. She also leads key initiatives and campaigns, including the development of diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies, and works to grow the organization's advocacy communications.

McBride joined Committee for Children in 2015 and has more than 15 years of experience across all communications disciplines, with expertise in driving brand and executive visibility, elevating values-based storytelling, and developing high-performing teams.

Committee for Children is a global nonprofit that has championed the safety and well-being of children through social-emotional learning, child protection, and bullying prevention for more than 40 years. With a history of action and influence, we're known as a leader in social-emotional education and a force in advocacy, research, and innovation in the field. We take a comprehensive approach to SEL, promoting social-emotional well-being from birth to early adulthood—supporting not just classrooms, but entire communities. As our programs transform the lives of more than 24.4 million children per year, we rise to meet societal challenges to ensure children everywhere can thrive. Visit cfchildren.org to learn more.

