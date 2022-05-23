South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. Announces Authorization of a Stock Repurchase Program

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. ("South Atlantic" or the "Company") (OTCQX: SABK), parent of South Atlantic Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that the board of directors of SABK (the "Board") has re-authorized a stock repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may, from time to time, purchase up to five percent of its outstanding shares of common stock. The shares may be repurchased from time to time in privately negotiated transactions or the open market, including pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, and in accordance with applicable regulations of the SEC. The timing and exact amount of any repurchases will depend on various factors including, the performance of the Company's stock price, general market and other conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The stock repurchase program has an expiration date of May 17, 2023. The stock repurchase program may be terminated or amended by the Board at any time prior to the expiration date.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to any registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Any offer of securities may be made solely by means of the written prospectus included in the registration statement and an accompanying prospectus supplement.

About South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: SABK) is a registered bank holding company based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with over $1.2 billion in total assets. The Company's banking subsidiary, South Atlantic Bank, is a full-service financial institution spanning the entire coastal area of South Carolina, and is locally owned, controlled and operated. The Bank operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Bluffton and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The Bank specializes in providing personalized community banking services to individuals, small businesses and corporations. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, and treasury management, including South Atlantic Bank goMobile, the Bank's mobile banking app. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.SouthAtlantic.bank.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, among other things, certain statements about future events that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, statements with references to a future period or statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "outlook" or similar terms or expressions. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control), which may cause the actual results, performance, and achievements of the Company to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

Information contained herein is unaudited. All financial data should be read in conjunction with the notes to the consolidated financial statements of the Company and the Bank as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, as contained in the Company's 2021 Annual Report located on the Company's website.

Contacts: K. Wayne Wicker, Chairman & CEO, 843-839-4410

Matt Hobert, EVP & CFO 843-839-4412

