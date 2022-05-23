Exabel and Databoutique.com announce collaboration resulting in new Luxury Goods Sales Estimates Insights Platform

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exabel, the alternative data analytics platform for investment teams, and Databoutique.com, the ready-to-use market intel platform by RE-Analytics research firm, are delighted to announce a partnership that sees the creation of the Luxury Goods Sales Estimates Insights Platform.

The Luxury Goods Sales Estimates Insights Platform will give portfolio managers and hedge funds online sales estimates for luxury goods brands with product and brand-level detail, several weeks earlier and with deeper granularity than that which is commonly reported by the industry.

The platform delivers user-friendly dashboards, visualizations, KPI monitoring capabilities and enables investors to spot trend shifts in the online luxury goods market.

Partnering with Exabel gives alternative data vendors a compelling extra presentation and monitoring layer that investors value, utilizing Exabel's unique Al analytics, financial modelling and data science platform.

The Luxury Goods Sales Estimates Insights Platform forms part of Exabel's growing partnership program. The platform empowers data vendors to discover new value-added insights in their datasets, demonstrate extra value to potential customers, and deliver a new, proven Insights product that appeals to a wide group of professional investors. Through the partnership with Exabel, Databoutique.com's clients can now much more easily and quickly leverage alternative data to exploit investable insights.

Based on RE-Analytics industry-specific web data research, an almost decade-long project with a think tank of market and investment specialists, Databoutique.com sales estimates provide a weekly breakdown of sales by brand, product line and collection, resulting in one of the most advanced studies in the sector.

Neil Chapman, Exabel CEO said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Databoutique.com and look forward to facilitating the company's efforts to bring this valuable data to a wider audience. The luxury goods sector has seen strong growth coming out of the pandemic and investors have long sought better ways to pick winners within it. Databoutique.com's data combined with Exabel's technology should go some way towards fulfilling that need.

"The use of data, including alternative data, in financial markets is vital. Modeling data in-house has become a prohibitive burden in time and cost, and we are on a mission to change that. Exabel's SaaS delivered platform enables discretionary managers to complement their fundamental strategies with more data-driven techniques. It is the missing piece that allows asset managers to benefit from alternative data immediately.

"We are looking forward to working with Databoutique.com to create actionable insights on its data. Dashboards, intelligent screening KPI prediction models and company drill down tools are just some of the features the platform can generate – all via an easy-to-use cloud interface."

Andrea Squatrito, CEO and co-founder of RE Analytics and Databoutique.com, commented: "Data analysis is at the core of what we do in RE-Analytics, and making it available to the investment community is Databoutique.com's mission. Partnering with Exabel's platform is the crucial puzzle piece in this roadmap: Being able to connect reported data, with market consensus and sales estimates is key to testing an investment strategy. The Luxury Goods Sales Estimates Insights Platform is the right tool to achieve this."

About Exabel

Exabel is an analytics platform for any investment professional who wants to benefit from alternative data and modern data science tools in their investment process. It fulfils a growing need in financial markets: while use of data - including fundamental, market, proprietary and alternative data - is critical for asset managers, modelling such data in house has become an excessive use of time and resources for all but the very largest investment firms. Exabel's SaaS-delivered platform enables discretionary managers to complement their fundamental strategies with more data-driven techniques. It is the missing piece that allows investment teams to benefit from alternative data immediately. Exabel is currently growing rapidly having raised $22.7m and increased the team to 35 employees with more hiring underway.

About Databoutique.com

Databoutique.com is an online store that offers datasets for business and investment analysis, powered by the Milan based alternative-data company RE Analytics. It features long-term, highly granular web data observations of the global e-commerce market, designed for market and competitive research. Full-detail data featured in this research is available on Databoutique.com

