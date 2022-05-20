Nelnet Campus Commerce Announces Brittany Hubbard as NewDirector of Higher Ed Product Strategy

LINCOLN, Neb., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet Campus Commerce , a division of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI), a leader in secure payment technology in higher education, today announced the addition of Brittany Hubbard as director of higher ed product strategy. Hubbard most recently served as associate treasurer and university bursar at Indiana University.

"I could not be more excited to have Brittany join the Nelnet Campus Commerce team! Her stellar reputation and vast experience in higher education ensures the evolving needs of our institution partners will be understood and met for years to come," said Jackie Strohbehn, president of Nelnet Campus Commerce.

Throughout her career in higher education, Hubbard has worked in a number of roles, gaining a broad range of experience including bursar, financial aid, registrar, advising, enrollment management, and accounting. She joined Indiana University Southeast in 2001 as a campus accountant, and from there, her positions evolved to director of financial aid at Indiana University Southeast and then to university bursar at Indiana University. In her last position, Hubbard oversaw and assisted in setting strategic direction for multiple functional areas within the office of the treasurer, some of which extended across all Indiana University campuses. She provided strong leadership and effective direction in the overall management, planning, supervision, and organization of these functions.

Hubbard holds a Bachelor of General Studies in Math and Science from Indiana University Southeast. She began her career at University of Louisville, which led to her 20-year career in the Indiana University system before joining Nelnet Campus Commerce.

"After 20 years at a university I love, leaving was not an easy decision; however, the more I learned about Nelnet's mission, values, and teams, the more I realized I'd found a quality, future-focused organization with remarkable opportunities to continue making a positive impact in the realm of higher education. I'm very excited to be a part of it," said Hubbard.

In her new role, Hubbard will focus on enhancing the vision and roadmap for Nelnet Campus Commerce solutions while managing a talented team of product owners and product managers. Her unique experience as an end user of Nelnet Campus Commerce solutions and understanding of the company's offerings will enable her to represent these critically important viewpoints in the future development of products and services.

