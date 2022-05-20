JS Global's SharkClean® App Redesign Receives Shark's Record-High App Store Rating

Leveraged deep consumer understanding to reshape the robot vacuum experience

Achieved highest-ever SharkClean app Apple Store rating of 4.8 stars

SharkClean app becomes center of customer-brand relationship for new features and services

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SharkNinja, an innovation leader in the consumer floorcare and small kitchen appliance industry, recently revamped its SharkClean robot vacuum companion app and achieved its highest Apple App Store rating yet of 4.8 stars. Going forward, the SharkClean app will serve as the center for the robot vacuum customer-brand relationship, launch new features and drive customer satisfaction. SharkNinja is part of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691), a world-leading producer of small household appliances.

SharkNinja launched the new SharkClean, its most advanced and user-friendly robot vacuum app to date, to coincide with the launch of Shark's smartest robot vacuum yet, the Shark® AI Robot Self-Empty XL. The redesigned app features significant upgrades to the customer experience, including the ability to schedule whole-home cleans, target specific rooms or high-traffic zones, and target spots for immediate cleaning. Now, by activating the new UltraClean in the app, the robot vacuum can intelligently travel to targeted areas and with increased suction power, clean in multiple directions for a more thorough deep-clean. UltraClean offers increased performance such as 30% more pet hair pick-up with no hair[1] wrap and 30% better carpet cleaning[2]. The new UltraClean was thoroughly tested in-house and with consumers, resulting in a seamless user experience and precision control of Shark's advanced AI-enabled robot vacuums.

[1] Results in UltraClean versus The Shark RV1100AE [2] Results versus the Shark RV2502AE single pass coverage, tested with sand on level loop

The new flagship SharkClean app was developed in partnership with ustwo, the award-winning digital product studio and B Corp. The SharkNinja team worked with ustwo to integrate new product technology and features into the app, to transform the customer relationship with their robot vacuum. Based on SharkNinja's user-first approach and user insights, the teams collaborated to redesign the SharkClean home map layout, allowing users to interact and control their home cleaning in a deeper and well-informed way. The new app now features a personalized and interactive home cleaning map with zone and room differentiation, the ability to identify high-traffic and spot-clean areas as well as a fun interface to delight users. Paired with meaningful customer education, the new interactive map gives users full control over where, when, and how they clean their homes.

For SharkNinja and JS Global, this highly rated app now acts as the center of the customer-brand relationship and is one of many efforts that drive high brand engagement and strengthen the omni-channel distribution model. The SharkClean app now enables Shark to deliver features and recommendations to drive sales, retain customers, and recommend timely product accessories or services.

"The success of the overhauled SharkClean app is a testament to the hard work of the SharkNinja and ustwo teams. For JS Global, a company built on strong product innovation and design, ustwo's team was a natural partner to transform the user experience in our SharkClean app," said Mark Barrocas, global president of JS Global, and president of SharkNinja. "The improved app is part of SharkNinja's commitment to wow consumers through superior hardware and software. The app will allow us to continually strive for consumer experience improvement," said Barrocas.

In the latest version of the SharkClean app, JS Global continues to look to the future of robot vacuums and how apps can transform and elevate the home cleaning experience. As the center of the customer-brand relationship, the SharkClean app will allow JS Global to launch new features such as Ultra Mop, robot vacuum auto-empty for wet and dry cleaning, or explore 3D mapping capabilities for more customized cleaning controls. Going forward, JS Global will be able to tailor the SharkClean app experience to the needs of different markets and support the Company's international and product expansion.

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. It ranks fifth globally in the small household appliance industry and third among small household appliance-focused companies. It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark and Ninja. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark cleaning and home care products and Ninja kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. SharkNinja is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

