Indianapolis Market Celebrates New Rally House Store

PLAINFIELD, Ind., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Rally House continues with rapid growth, the company is pleased to open a new store in Plainfield, IN, yet again expanding the reach of this locally inspired, family-owned sports and merchandise retailer. Joining several locations around Indianapolis, Rally House Plainfield Commons supplies more area fans with an expansive selection of local apparel and team gear, including an array of Indiana Hoosiers, Purdue Boilermakers, and Colts merchandise.

Rally House is proud to have a solid relationship with Indianapolis, and now this connection improves with the latest location in Plainfield. "To be a part of the company's growth in Indianapolis is exhilarating," explains District Manager Ashley Beard. "It's a blast working with the great people of this area, and our team at Rally House Plainfield Commons can't wait to help even more fans gear up to showcase their team and hometown pride!"

Fans wanting jerseys, hats, accessories, and more can count on Rally House Plainfield Commons. This new Rally House store carries an abundance of products from various well-known brands, including '47, Mitchell & Ness, and Nike. Customers can shop gear for fan-favorite teams like the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers, Indiana Hoosiers, Purdue Boilermakers, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

In addition to all the incredible team gear in stock, Rally House Plainfield Commons is also a reliable source for stand-out localized apparel. With an extensive selection of Indianapolis and Indiana merchandise from distinguished vendors like RALLY Brand™, visitors can show support for all their favorite area businesses and themes.

Rally House aims to provide every customer with an enjoyable and hassle-free shopping experience. While Rally House Plainfield Commons delivers phenomenal customer service, there's also a full selection of products available online at www.rallyhouse.com with shipping options for every state.

Keep up with store and company updates by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-plainfield-commons or follow Rally House Plainfield Commons on Facebook (@RallyPlainfieldCommons) and Rally House Indiana on Instagram (@rallyhouseindy).

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 12 states.

