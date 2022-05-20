Clario and Cogstate Expand Partnership to Deliver Leading Data Collection and Data Quality Programs for Neuroscience Clinical Trials

Collaboration combines Clario's eCOA innovations with Cogstate's expertise in neuroscience research to yield highest quality endpoints

Partnership expansion will help optimize neuroscience cognitive assessments in clinical trials to help bring new therapies to market faster

Combines Clario's innovative eCOA Multimedia technologies for audio and photo capture with Cogstate's global clinical network and therapeutic area expertise

Delivers both high data quality benefits and operational ease for patients and clinicians

PHILADELPHIA, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clario, a technology company that delivers the leading endpoint solutions for decentralized (DCT), hybrid and site-based clinical trials, announced today, on World Clinical Trials Day, an expansion of its partnership with cognitive science company, Cogstate, to jointly provide data quality solutions to support the unique requirements of neuroscience assessments for therapeutic development.

Clario - The best of ERT and Bioclinica (PRNewsfoto/Clario) (PRNewswire)

The collaboration drives enhanced data quality and signal detection for the full range of conventional cognitive endpoints common in neuroscience studies. It combines Clario's eCOA Multimedia technology for audio, photo and patient/clinician data capture with Cogstate's global clinical network and deep therapeutic expertise in neurodegenerative diseases. This expands the companies' previously announced partnership to deliver Cogstate's digital cognitive assessments with Clario's eCOA platform offering a dramatically streamlined solution for digital and conventional outcomes with an integrated approach to hardware, training and operational support.

"Clinical trials, particularly those in neurodegenerative disease, require sensitive, reliable endpoints that are delivered with a streamlined, patient-centric approach, integrating the range of clinical assessments across performance-based, clinician-reported and patient-reported outcomes," said Andrew Cooper, Executive Vice President, eCOA and Trial Enablement at Clario. "Fit-for-purpose eCOA functionality such as photo and audio capture and advanced workflow and scoring automations enable reliable and standardized data collection for cognitive endpoints when tightly coupled with industry-leading rater training and monitoring. That is what Cogstate and Clario have come together to deliver."

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the eCOA experts at Clario to support the full range of cognitive and clinical assessments critical to neuroscience research," said Brad O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer at Cogstate. "As a company, we have pioneered digital assessments of cognition as well as novel delivery models for rater training of conventional cognitive assessments. Effectively balancing data quality benefits with operational ease can only be achieved when you combine deep domain expertise with capable and flexible clinical systems. This expanded collaboration offers an approach that can meaningfully reduce rater and site burden while driving quality outcomes."

Clinical Trials can transform and save lives. This partnership will continue to drive innovation for clinicians and patients. To learn more about Clario's eCOA Multimedia, please navigate to the Clario website.

About Cogstate

Cogstate Ltd (ASX: CGS) is a leading neuroscience technology company optimizing brain health assessments to advance the development of new medicines and to enable earlier clinical insights in healthcare. Cogstate technologies provide rapid, reliable and highly sensitive computerized cognitive tests and support electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions to replace costly and error-prone paper assessments with real-time data capture. For more than 20 years, Cogstate has proudly supported the leading-edge research needs of biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions and the clinical care needs of physicians and patients around the world.

For more information, go to Cogstate.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Clario

Clario is a leading technology company that generates the richest clinical evidence in the industry for our pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device partners. Across decentralized and site-based trials, our deep scientific expertise, global scale and the broadest endpoint technology platform in the industry allows our partners to transform lives. Clario's Trial Anywhere™ solutions have been powering hybrid and decentralized clinical trials (DCT) for over 15 years, enabling sponsors to collect high-quality endpoint data from any modality or location, all while improving the patient experience and diversity. Clario has the only technology platform that combines eCOA, cardiac safety, medical imaging, precision motion and respiratory endpoints. With 30 facilities in nine countries, Clario's global team of science, technology and operational experts has helped deliver over 19,000 trials and 870 regulatory approvals for over 5 million patients in 120 countries. Our innovation has been transforming clinical trials for 50 years.

For more information, go to Clario.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Clario Media Contact

Duncan Cantor

Sr. Director, PR and Thought Leadership

media@clario.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clario