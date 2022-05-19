Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. announces First Quarter 2022 results

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) ("BBVA Argentina" or "BBVA" or "the Bank") announced today its consolidated results for the first quarter (1Q22), ended on March 31, 2022.

As of January 1, 2020, the Bank started to inform its inflation adjusted results pursuant to IAS 29 reporting. To facilitate comparison, figures of comparable quarters of 2021 and 2022 have been updated according to IAS 29 reporting to reflect the accumulated effect of inflation adjustment for each period up to March 31, 2022.

1Q22 Highlights

BBVA Argentina's inflation adjusted net income in 1Q22 was $4.0 billion , 27.1% lower than the $5.5 billion reported on the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), and 12.3% lower than the $4.6 billion reported on the first quarter of 2021 (1Q21).





In 1Q22, BBVA Argentina posted an inflation adjusted average return on assets (ROAA) of 1.4% and an inflation adjusted average return on equity (ROAE) of 9.0%.





In terms of activity, total consolidated financing to the private sector in 1Q22 totaled $413.2 billion , decreasing 8.4% in real terms compared to 4Q21, and 10.3% compared to 1Q21. In the quarter, the decrease was mainly driven by a fall in credit cards and discounted instruments by 9.3%, and 17.8% respectively. BBVA's consolidated market share of private sector loans reached 7.89% as of 1Q22.





Total consolidated deposits in 1Q22 totaled $797.3 billion , decreasing 3.0% in real terms during the quarter, and increasing 1.2% in the year. Quarterly decrease was mainly explained by sight deposits, which fell 9.6%. The Bank's consolidated market share of private deposits reached 7.12% as of 1Q22.





As of 1Q22, the non-performing loan ratio (NPL) reached 1.29%, with a 219.75% coverage ratio.





The accumulated efficiency ratio in 1Q22 was 72.2%, above 4Q21's 69.1%, and slightly below 1Q21's 72.5%.





As of 1Q22, BBVA Argentina reached a regulatory capital ratio of 23.5%, entailing a $110.1 billion or 188.2% excess over minimum regulatory requirement. Tier I ratio was 23.3%.





Total liquid assets represented 79.6% of the Bank's total deposits as of 1Q22.

1Q22 Conference Call

Friday, May 20 - 12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires time (11:00 a.m. EST)

To participate, please dial-in:

+ 54-11-3984-5677 (Argentina)

+ 1-844-450-3851 (United States)

+ 1-412-317-6373 (International)

Web Phone: click here

Conference ID: BBVA

Webcast & Replay: click here

To access the full report please click here

To access webcast presentation please click here

About BBVA Argentina

BBVA Argentina (NYSE; BYMA; MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX: XBBAR) is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group, the main shareholder since 1996. In Argentina, it is one of the leading private financial institutions since 1886. Nationwide, BBVA Argentina offers retail and corporate banking to a broad customer base, including: individuals, SME's, and large-sized companies.

BBVA Argentina's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs, providing the best solutions, and helping them make the best financial decisions through an easy and convenient experience. The institution relies on solid values: "The customer comes first, We think big and We are one team". At the same time, its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

Investor Relations Contact

Ernesto Gallardo

Chief Financial Officer

Inés Lanusse

Investor Relations Officer

Belén Fourcade

Investor Relations

investorelations-arg@bbva.com

ir.bbva.com.ar

View original content:

SOURCE Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.