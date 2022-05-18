Boeing Joins Cloud Native Computing Foundation as a Platinum Member

Leading global aerospace company invests heavily in the cloud native ecosystem

VALENCIA, Spain, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that The Boeing Company has joined the Foundation as a Platinum member. As part of its Platinum membership, the company will also have a representative on the CNCF Governing Board.

(PRNewswire)

Boeing , one of the world's largest global aerospace manufacturers, has over a century-long tradition of aerospace leadership and innovation. The company has built a huge software footprint and global community of thousands of software engineers who share a passion for computing, learning, and expanding technological boundaries. As Boeing invests in accelerating the digital revolution, it is looking for opportunities to foster and contribute as well as create new open source projects built on top of open source technologies.

"At Boeing, we are working to leverage the flexibility and massive scalability of public cloud deployments to build extremely robust aerospace products and deliver software solutions with rapid iteration and innovation to our customers," said Jinnah Hosein, Boeing's Vice President of Software Engineering. "Boeing is pleased to join CNCF and be part of the ecosystem. I am looking forward to this partnership and together we'll change the world with extremely robust software deployments."

Boeing is committed to increasing its involvement in open source projects, and recently started its first Open Source Program Office (OSPO). As a company that, from the sea floor to space, protects, connects, and explores our world, Boeing is dedicated to learning, knowledge sharing, and providing its global team members opportunities to grow and thrive.

"Boeing is an enduring global company that impacts the lives of people all over the world. The company has significant experience and resources that will hugely benefit the CNCF community," said Priyanka Sharma, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We look forward to collaborating with them and welcoming Ricardo Torres to the Governing Board."

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

The Linux Foundation

PR@CNCF.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation