AEX Global aims to become an international "Digital Life Service Provider"

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, the crypto financial market has experienced ups and downs, and the digital financial industry has grown and broken through ups and downs with fluctuations. Without knowing it, AEX Global has guided millions of crypto investors for 9 years. Thanks to the support of the community over the past 9 years, they have witnessed the growth and development of AEX Global, and also witnessed how the blockchain industry and investment came into the focus of global investors.

On May 12, 2022, AEX Global officially announced the creation of an international "digital life service provider" to provide secure, complete and simple diversified financial management services to one billion people.This means that AEX Global has officially moved from a "blockchain digital asset service provider" to other financial fields, and will create a "banking + brokerage + digital assets" system to create a leading world-class financial management brand in the digital economy, rich in products, safe, reliable, professional and stable wealth management brand of the digital economy.

In the last two years, thanks to the favor of institutions and the increasing tolerance of the policies in various countries, the future path of digital finance represented by cryptocurrencies has become increasingly clear.The spread of the coronavirus has also accelerated the global transition to digital money and cryptocurrencies. The time when we relied exclusively on the US dollar is over, and the role of cash as a financial instrument in conditions of great inflation is gradually being abolished by history. Currently, nascent digital finance is still in the early stages of its penetration, but industry pioneers who are embracing regulation, paying attention to compliance, and moving closer to established institutions have begun to build their own moat, and the digital economy is in the process of creating an entirely new definition of assets worldwide.

For nine years, AEX Global, which insists on neutrality and does no evil and adheres to the principles of the financial industry, has earned an excellent reputation in the industry and has become one of the most reliable crypto-asset service providers in the world. On the basis of reality, AEX will transform into an international "digital life service provider" serving users around the world. AEX has proposed the [3 Year 3 Centres Plan], i.e., it plans to build three major centres of the digital finance industry within three years.

Information Center: creating a complete database with content that allows customers to conveniently and comprehensively obtain information on investments, as well as improving investors' knowledge and raising awareness of risks in the financial sector.

Value Exchange Center: Optimizing product structure and experience, enhancing and enriching exchange products and instruments, and meeting the diverse investment and trading needs of customers.

Financial Services Center: Developing financial services businesses from C-end to B-end users that meet the needs of asset allocation, value creation, and settlements for different types of customers, and creating a universal institution in the digital economy.

By May 2022, AEX had started to establish the three major centres and successfully obtained the Digital Bank License and legally started staking businesses of digital assets in the UK. AEX Global established BitTalk business department and AEX Research Centre in the Asia Quarter; Products such as Dual Investment, Perpetual Contract and free loan were launched on the AEX platform, which guarantees the safety, stability, convenience and product enrichment of financial service; Institutional services have been fully activated and are rapidly taking the lead among institutional services providers in the digital economy.

Currently, AEX Global Security Company holds financial licenses 1, 4, 7 and 9 in Hong Kong and also holds New Zealand Brokerage License(USDT Deposit/Withdrawal permission), which allows AEX Global legally and compliantly open security and fund businesses. According to the roadmap, AEX Global will add or soon obtain UK Bank License, Hong Kong Brokerage License, Hong Kong Fund License, New Zealand Brokerage License, Singapore RMO Lincese, USA MSB License and Canada MSB License, becoming an international "Digital life service provider".

The closer you look, the further you see. AEX Global is now providing a brand-new crypto service to bring wealth closer to the people!

