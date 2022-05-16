Prospect Medical Holdings Announces Partnership with Angeles-IPA

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect Medical Holdings (PMH) has announced a partnership with Angeles-IPA, A Medical Corporation (AIPA), to expand the integrated delivery system (IDS) to integrate PMH's Coordinated Regional Care (CRC) system and AIPA's physician network. This partnership will ensure quality healthcare is available to approximately 30,000 new beneficiaries of the Medi-Cal population in Los Angeles County.

"We are incredibly pleased to work closely with AIPA, its physicians and its management service organization, HealthSmart, to extend the IDS to its Medi-Cal beneficiaries," said Steve O'Dell, President, PMH Coordinated Regional Care. "We now serve more than 100,000 members (including the 30,000 new Medi-Cal beneficiaries) in PMH's IDS and look forward to serving more. This is the future of value-based care, and we are pleased to have AIPA as a partner in this effort."

Through the IDS, Prospect and AIPA will mutually provide coordinated healthcare services for L.A. Care Health Plan Medi-Cal beneficiaries. This population will now benefit from specialized programs and services focused on improving access to care, addressing social determinants of health needs, and improving the quality of care for our beneficiaries.

Narciso Azurin, MD, President of AIPA, said, "AIPA looks forward to partnering with PMH and its network of community hospitals in Los Angeles County, serving LA Care Health Plan's valued beneficiaries."

Via the IDS, patients served by PMH's Los Angeles hospitals, CRC and AIPA will have their needs addressed from a comprehensive and holistic approach. The partnership will ensure all beneficiaries have a thorough understanding of all the supportive services they may not have access to, as well as standard interventional medical care services available.

About Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc.

Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., established in 1996, is a growing healthcare services company, emphasizes coordination of care and population health management, with a focus on preventive care.

Prospect Medical Holdings' hospital facilities help coordinate quality care for patients through integrated networks of primary and specialty physicians, in affiliation with hospitals, clinics, other community-based providers and health plans.

Prospect owns and operates 16 hospitals, as well as more than 165 clinics and outpatient centers. Prospect also manages the provision of healthcare services for more than 700,000 members enrolled in its networks of more than 20,000 primary care physicians and specialists. Prospect's operations are in in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Texas.

About Angeles-IPA, A Medical Corporation

Angeles-IPA, A Medical Corporation, is a multi-specialty Independent Physician Association (IPA), which covers a broad geographic area of Southern California, particularly focused on servicing the most medically underserved population in Los Angeles County. Angeles-IPA's commitment is to provide its patients the best medical care based upon the unique needs of those it serves.

Angeles-IPA is a rapidly growing organization; affiliated with highly rated primary care physicians, specialty providers, and hospitals. Incorporated in 1995, Angeles-IPA is managed by the experienced HealthSmart MSO team. Angeles-IPA is a full-service network with health plan and provider agreements in place for all lines of care programs, i.e., commercial, seniors, and Medi-Cal.

About HealthSmart Management Services Organization, Inc.

Founded in 1996, HealthSmart Management Services Organization, Inc. (HealthSmart MSO) is a management service organization (MSO) located in Cypress, Calif., which serves the needs of providers in a managed care setting. HealthSmart provides full-service management services to health plan members, providers, hospitals with their claims, utilization management, contracting, network services and reporting needs.

