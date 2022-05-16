TAIPEI, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoVEX, the exhibit dedicated to startups at COMPUTEX, will be held physically on 4F, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, from May 24 to 27 and virtually on COMPUTEX DigitalGo (May 24 to June 6). InnoVEX 2022 attracts 195 startups from 14 countries to participate in, injecting robust and rich innovative energy to the technology ecosystem.

Global Startups Get Together at InnoVEX 2022 to Unleash Innovation (PRNewswire)

As Asia's leading startup platform, InnoVEX features Theme Pavilions presented by industry organizations and government agencies, such as Garage+, Small and Medium Enterprise Administration(SMEA), Ministry of Economic Affairs(MOEA), Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), and Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), bridging Taiwanese startups with global resources and boosting startup ecosystem development.

The Garage+ Pavilion is themed "Inventing Tomorrow" with a vision of creating a better future through the power of innovation. With the support of Taiwan National Development Council, Garage+ Pavilion selects 48 startups in the areas of AI, IoT, healthcare, and green technology, linking domestic and overseas business opportunities to jointly build an innovative future.

The "Future Safari Pavilion" presented by SMEA, MOEA, "TREE Pavilion" organized by Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT), and "MOST Startup Pavilion" gather over 80 top startups, demonstrating forward-looking technologies and solutions of smart energy, smart healthcare, smart life, smart agriculture, green technology, IoT, and big data, putting the unlimited possibilities of Taiwanese startups on full display.

In addition to the Theme Pavilions, the potential of independent startups is also remarkable. Leia Inc., an US startup that transforms traditional displays, utilizes lightfield technology to offer users more authentic and real visual feasts, popularizing the concept of Metaverse in real life. Boréas Technologies Inc., a fabless semiconductor company from Canada, will exhibit its proprietary piezoelectric actuator driver technology platform and applications of low-power HD haptic feedback in wearables, smartphones, and game controllers.

InnoVEX Connects with International Partners Online to Ignite Innovative Sparks through Interdisciplinary Creativity

In the post-pandemic age, it is growingly important to empower business opportunity with technology. The revered European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which participated in InnoVEX for the first time last year, makes its return and gathers startups from Jordan, Mongolia, Greece, Kosovo, Montenegro, Egypt, and Kazakhstan, to exhibit e-commerce related products at InnoVEX 2022 virtually, using innovative capabilities to break geographical boundaries and gaining advantage in the global market.

National Pavilion from Italy is organized by Italian Trade Agency Taipei Office, where 11 Italian startups will demonstrate Italy's solid technology and their innovative thoughts through forward-looking AI solutions.

The Second Annual Taiwan-Israel Innovation Summit to Decode the Successful Experience of Startups

Continuing the popularity from last year, the second annual Taiwan-Israel Innovation Summit will be held online at 3:30 p.m. on May 25, which will focus on the successful experience of Israeli startups' collaborations with Taiwanese technology industry. Denes Ban, Managing Partner of OurCrowd, an Israeli venture capital platform, will talk about how Israeli startups explore the international market, and Israeli startup Autotalks will share the real case of the collaboration between Israel and Taiwan in the area of startup, illustrating the unlimited business opportunity of those international teams on global market. Registration for this year is open, welcome to register through the link: https://reurl.cc/M0kEdn.

