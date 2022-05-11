Audiomack Launches Comprehensive Artist Guide to Help Emerging Musicians Navigate All Aspects of the Music Industry

The free platform offers creators guidance on music creation, digital marketing, finance, publishing and much more, with insights from leading industry experts.

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, artist-first music streaming service Audiomack announced the launch of the Audiomack Artist Guide, an all-in-one platform that offers creators and emerging musicians a comprehensive online resource to navigate the music industry and is available at guide.audiomack.com .

The free guide serves as an encyclopedia for artists, offering a detailed glossary that defines key music industry terms, answers to frequently asked questions from today's leading industry experts, and a vast array of articles to help creators analyze all facets of the music business.

"It's challenging for a new artist to know where to go and who to trust while building a career in music," said Brendan Varan, VP of U.S. Content Strategy at Audiomack. "The Audiomack Artist Guide is a free educational resource for artists at every stage of their careers."

The Audiomack Artist Guide features insight on a multitude of topics, including protecting copyrights, booking shows, balancing a marketing budget, planning a tour, selling merch, signing to a publisher, executing a rollout, and much more. The resource includes perspectives from artist managers, record label executives, entertainment attorneys, producers and engineers, among others.

The launch of the Artist Guide reaffirms Audiomack's commitment to empowering and educating artists, so they are equipped with the knowledge to thrive in their careers. Most recently, Audiomack unveiled the Creator App in February 2022. The companion app, which has generated 100k MAU in less than three months, enables artists to receive comprehensive streaming analytics around their new music, helping them learn more about their fans' listening habits, pinpoint geographical markets where they receive the best streaming engagement, identify tastemakers that are supporting their music, and assess long-term growth.

About Audiomack

Audiomack, which launched in 2012, currently reaches more than 20 million monthly users globally. The audio streaming and discovery platform has played an integral role in breaking new acts, such as Roddy Ricch and Kaash Paige; served as a trusted partner to Eminem and Nicki Minaj, among other notable artists, to debut exclusive releases; and helped rising African stars, such as Omah Lay, reach an international audience. As of April 2022, Audiomack is the top-ranked music streaming app on Apple's iOS in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Senegal, and Kenya.

View original content:

SOURCE Audiomack