Kiavi Named To Inc. Magazine's 2022 Best Workplaces List

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiavi , a leading provider of financing to real estate investors (REIs) has been named to Inc. magazine's 2022 Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue and featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition and honored to be on this list as it resulted directly from the feedback from our team. As a remote organization, tackling real challenges and solving complex problems for our customers is no easy feat. I am proud to see how far we have come as a company. Our transparent culture promotes diversity of thought while holding ourselves accountable to do the best by the customer," said Michael Bourque, CEO of Kiavi. "As our customers continue to revitalize America's aging housing stock it is important that we address their needs in the current environment and beyond. I am humbled to see that every day our team pushes to deliver the best-in-class solutions to our customers while helping foster the culture we have built at Kiavi," added Bourque.

Kiavi is a remote-first organization with offices in San Francisco and Pittsburgh allowing for in-person interactions when needed. In addition to Kiavi's strong remote culture, some of the many generous benefits include flexible paid time off, 100% paid employee health insurance for most employees, and a company matched 401(k). The company recognizes that the health and wellness of its employees is critical and offers 12-week paid parental leave for all new parents to bond with the new addition to their family and flexible and intermittent return-from-leave options. The benefits are gender-neutral, promoting an inclusive culture and supporting employees who may be looking for family planning support including adoption, surrogacy, infertility treatments and fertility preservation up to $10,000 in reimbursements per year. Kiavi also offers free virtual mental health counseling and coaching.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," said Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

Kiavi uses the power of data and technology to bring lending for real estate investors into the digital age. Through Kiavi's digital platform, real estate investors are empowered to make smarter decisions, gain access to funding faster, and scale their business. Founded in 2013 Kiavi, formerly known as LendingHome, has grown to become one of the largest lenders to real estate investors in the United States. The company is committed to helping customers revitalize approximately $25 trillion worth of aged U.S. housing stock and provide move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans1 across the country. For more information, visit www.kiavi.com , and follow us on Twitter . NMLS ID #1125207

