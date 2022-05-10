InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Tool for Styling Hair (MTN-3633)

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to have a variety of hairstyling tools at your disposal," said one of two inventors, from Yonkers, N.Y., "so we invented KAYY'S TOOLS. Our design can be used to curl, straighten or crimp hair."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an efficient and effective tool for styling hair. In doing so, it eliminates the need to purchase, use and store various hairstyling tools. As a result, it enables the user to straighten, curl and crimp hair and it increases organization and convenience. The invention features a space-saving and versatile design that is easy to use, store and transport so it is ideal for households, hairstylists, salons, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MTN-3633, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

