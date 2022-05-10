InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Clean the Back & Body (MBQ-120)

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple bath tool for cleaning, moisturizing and exfoliating hard-to-reach areas of the body," said an inventor, from Douglasville, Ga., "so I invented the E Z BATH. My design could make the bathing/showering experience easier and more relaxing."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clean, scrub and massage the back and other hard-to-reach areas. In doing so, it reduces physical strain. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance comfort and personal hygiene. The invention features a lightweight and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

