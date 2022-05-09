Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For April 2022

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $98.0 billion as of April 30, 2022, a decrease of $4.1 billion from assets under management at March 31, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.9 billion and distributions of $188 million, partially offset by net inflows of $3 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
3/31/2022
Flows
Depreciation
Distributions
4/30/2022
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$23,726
($166)
($1,048)
$ -
$22,512
Japan Subadvisory
10,692
(98)
(377)
(84)
10,133
Subadvisory excluding Japan
6,538
34
(334)
-
6,238
Total Institutional Accounts
40,956
(230)
(1,759)
(84)
38,883
Open-end Funds
48,105
232
(1,763)
(53)
46,521
Closed-end Funds
13,061
1
(412)
(51)
12,599
Total AUM
$102,122
$3
($3,934)
($188)
$98,003
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
