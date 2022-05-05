XFL TO HOST PLAYER SHOWCASE SERIES IN SIX CITIES ACROSS THE UNITED STATES

Registration is now open at www.showcases.xfl.com

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The XFL today announced it will host a series of player showcases across the United States in June and July. In partnership with American National Combines ("ANC"), these showcases will give prospective football players a chance to exhibit their skills in front of XFL coaches and personnel directors. Players will be evaluated based on performance for inclusion in the XFL Draft player pool for the upcoming 2023 season.

(PRNewswire)

"We are excited to kick off this showcase series and begin opening more doors for aspiring football players across the entire country," said Dany Garcia, Chairwoman and Owner. "Our intentional showcase locations, such as Jackson State, one of the largest HBCUs in the country, and our Hawai'i Showcase in Honolulu, are direct reflections of our XFL core values of diversity, inclusivity and accessibility. As an organization and league we will continue to push the boundaries and unlock new opportunities to advance the game of football."

"These showcases are an incredible opportunity for passionate players to show up and ball out for a chance to join the XFL," said Dwayne Johnson, Owner. "The XFL is all about being at the intersection of dreams and opportunity. It is our goal to make football more accessible to more players, and our highly experienced team of coaches and personnel directors are ready to help make these professional football dreams come true. The door is open for elite talent across the country to join the XFL – including my home state of Hawai'i. I'm looking forward to seeing these players bringing their best and leaving it all out on the field."

Russ Brandon, President, added, "We are ready to discover and evaluate seasoned athletes looking to compete in a dynamic, fast-paced game and grow professionally with the XFL. Our football operations team continues to gain momentum and our head coaches are eager to seek fresh talent for our 2023 season. This will be an exciting summer ahead, and I'm looking forward to seeing the turnout at all of our events."

REGISTRATION

Registration is now open for the XFL showcases. If you are interested in attending, please register here: www.showcases.xfl.com/register

If you have any questions about the events and player eligibility, please visit our FAQ page: www.showcases.xfl.com/faq

SHOWCASE LOCATIONS

XFL WASHINGTON, DC SHOWCASE Friday, June 17, 2022 University of Maryland, College Park, MD XFL HBCU SHOWCASE* Saturday, July 16, 2022 Jackson State, Jackson, MI



XFL FLORIDA SHOWCASE Sunday, June 19, 2022 IMG Academy, Bradenton, FL XFL ARIZONA SHOWCASE Friday, July 22, 2022 Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ



XFL HAWAI'I SHOWCASE* Saturday, June 25, 2022 McKinley High School, Honolulu, HI XFL TEXAS SHOWCASE Saturday, July 24, 2022 Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, TX



*Invitation only

About XFL

The XFL's ownership group, led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital Partners, is building a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules an enhanced 360 game experience. The XFL will bring entertainment to world class football, with the goal of advancing the game of football and expanding player opportunities when it launches in February 2023.

Media Contact

Jeremy Watkins

jwatkins@hstrategies.com

Dan Gagnier / Lindsay Barber

XFL@gagnierfc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XFL