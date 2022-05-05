In Watershed Moment, Italian American Leaders Advance Diplomatic Collaboration and Strategic Partnerships in Rome

A delegation of Italian American presidents will address Italian Parliament, the Vatican's Secretary of State and other top dignitaries to fuel the creation of a world-class cultural and economic incubator.

ROME, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented move, Italian and Italian American governmental, business and advocacy leaders are coming together from May 10-14 to spur partnerships that deepen cultural activism and create economic growth.

Hon. Mariangela Zappia — Italy's first female ambassador to the U.S. — and Judge Basil M. Russo, who leads The Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations (COPOMIAO, are spearheading the historic summit, which will run from May 1014, 2022 in Rome. (PRNewswire)

This historic summit was organized by Judge Basil M. Russo, who leads the Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations (COPOMIAO), and Hon. Mariangela Zappia — Italy's first female Ambassador to the U.S.

Plans include both sides working together to cement a partnership that's designed to strengthen cultural relations, foster new trade, and bolster advocacy on issues of mutual concern.

"Covid has pushed many prominent figures to an inflection point about what the post-pandemic world should look like," said Russo. "For Italians and Italian Americans alike, it's about fueling prosperity, advocating for each other's culture and history, and leaning on principles and aspirations that have been gleaned from our religious institutions and our ancestors."

Russo will appear before the Italian Parliament to lay out this vision, and his delegation will meet with the Deputy of Foreign Affairs for the Italian Republic, Italian Supreme Court Justices, Italian academia, and the Vatican's Secretary of State.

"The Embassy, and Italian institutions on both sides of the Atlantic, greatly appreciate all that you do, each day, to promote our language, culture, and traditions — in short, our heritage," noted Ambassador Zappia in welcoming Judge Russo and the COPOMIAO delegation.

Updates will be provided in the coming days regarding next steps on this landmark initiative. In the meantime, Judge Russo is available for Zoom or telephone interviews.

ABOUT COPOMIAO

Formed in 1975 and based in New York City, The Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations (COPOMIAO) is comprised of 54 of the most influential cultural, educational, fraternal and anti-defamation groups in the nation. For more information, visit www.copomiao.org.

