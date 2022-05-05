Veritran Appoints Shelba Murphy as Senior VP of Sales in the US

Murphy is an accomplished leader with more than 20 years of experience in building and managing dynamic sales teams with a track record of constantly overcoming expectations, guaranteeing the integrity of the customer experience in the financial industry.

MIAMI, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritran, a leading global Low-Code solutions provider, today announced that Shelba Murphy has joined as Senior VP of Sales in the US. She will be responsible for building out the company's U.S. salesforce and identifying opportunities to generate revenue and translate the company's success in Latin America to new markets.

Shelba Murphy, Senior VP of Sales in the US at Veritran (PRNewswire)

"Shelba brings a unique mix of experience with fintechs, community banks and credit unions, which will be incredibly valuable as we continue to expand our reach with financial institutions in the U.S. market," said Marcelo Fondacaro, CCO at Veritran. "In addition to having a deep understanding of the finance space, Shelba is passionate about helping institutions meet the increasing demands of today's digital-first world, which is a core part of our work and values at Veritran."

Prior to joining Veritran, Murphy spent over two years with NXTSoft as SVP of Sales. She ran North America's sales for three different business lines, including the company's data conversation and connections solutions, which grew 25% from 2019 to 2020 and had 115% growth margin over the prior year under Murphy's leadership. Additionally, she served as a Digital Client Executive at digital banking companies, where she worked with financial institutions and credit unions across the Southeast region.

Earlier in her career, she joined SaaS provider Jack Henry and Associates as a Sales Manager to drive product penetration and adoption in the retail banking space, eventually moving into a global sales management role. Before that, Murphy worked at Intreive Incorporated, selling solutions in the community banking space and as a reseller of Kirchman Corporation. She started her career at Southeastern Bank, a community bank in Georgia, where she supported technology transformation and implementation.

"Veritran is a pioneering company with a global presence, and I look forward to the challenge of building their U.S. sales infrastructure from the ground up," said Murphy. "My goal is to help bring Veritran's business solutions to credit unions and banks across the nation, empowering them to provide an elevated customer experience and innovate more quickly. I look forward to working with this entrepreneurial, creative team to do so."

At Veritran, we believe in improving our clients' business by making their customers' lives better. Through our enterprise Low-Code platform, we speed up and simplify the development of future-proofed immersive digital channels that create a top-notch user experience. We are innovation drivers serving companies worldwide, reaching millions of users, and running billions of secure transactions annually. For more information, visit www.veritran.com

