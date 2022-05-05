Vejii Announces the Launch of its Prepared Meal Delivery Program with Plantable Health

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd. (CSE: VEJI) (OTC: VEJIF) ("the Company'' or "Vejii"), a North American online marketplace for plant-based and sustainable products, today announces the first of its kind partnership with Plantable® Health Inc. (NEO: PLBL) ("Plantable") with the launch of a prepared meal delivery program on the Company's website at ShopVejii.com. Vejii will offer a curated selection of Plantable's clinically supported SKU's, including the popular Reboot program, through Vejii's frozen logistics and fulfilment program to customers across the United States.

Vejii Holdings Ltd. (CNW Group/Vejii Holdings Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

This will be the Company's first offering of frozen, prepared meals available to its customers. Plantable's meals are chef-prepared, plant-based, and clinically proven to transform health and wellness. Through its partnership with Vejii, a select offering of Plantable's SKU's will be available to consumers through Vejii's distribution platform in its Vejii Express offering. The Company plans to launch its subscription program for Plantable products, encouraging automatic reordering of its top-selling SKU's.

"We're very excited to announce the launch of Plantable's health and clinically backed premade, frozen meals on Vejii's platform. Launching a meal delivery program has been a stated objective of the Company, and we could not be more pleased to work with an industry-leading partner like Plantable." Said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii.

Following the initial launch of Plantable SKU's on Vejii Express, the company intends to expand the offering to include additional meal options from Plantable and other meal-delivery programs. "We have seen strong demand for premade meals, and we anticipate that having a quick and healthy option like the offering from Plantable will resonate well with our customers. Plantable's unique offering and meal-plan program makes transitioning towards a healthy, sustainable, and plant-based diet simple. We've been working on activating this offering for some time and look forward to positive feedback from our customers." Said Darren Gill, President and COO of Vejii.

About Plantable® Health Inc.

Plantable is a clinically supported, lifestyle intervention program that combines behavioural psychology, neuroscience, and nutritional science to transform health and wellness. Plantable drives healthy weight loss and an improvement in health, and well-being through effective behaviour change. Plantable's efficacy is predicated upon the scientific foundation of plant-based nutrition, personalized coaching support and lifestyle educational tools to empower people to change their dietary habits. To view the Company's products and become a customer, please visit plantable.com or click the link here: https://plantable.com

About Vejii Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C, Vejii is a unified digital marketplace and fulfilment platform featuring thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products from a growing list of hundreds of vendors. The platform offers an easy-to-use, omnichannel experience for both vendors and buyers, leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to elegantly connect brands with a targeted consumer base, both organically and through specialized marketing programs. Dynamic fulfilment services empower brands to offer tier-one service, with ongoing engagement being driven through features like smart lists, subscription programs, reordering functions, sampling programs, and more.

The Company also owns and operates the U.S.-based Veg Essentials LLC ( VeganEssentials.com ), a staple of the plant-based community. Vegan Essentials was established in 1997 and contributed to more than 20 years of consumer insight, data, and buying power. VeganEssentials.com was awarded best online vegan store from 2005-2018, as well as best online vegan grocery from 2018-2021 by VegNews Magazine.

The Company also owns and operates VEDGEco USA Inc. ( VEDGEco.com ). Headquartered in Kailua, Hawaii, and launched in 2020 VEDGEco is the first nationwide plant-based foodservice distributor, providing restaurants with high-quality plant-based options. With the goal of bringing the freedom of food choice to all restaurants and businesses, VEDGEco distributes plant-based products in bulk to the restaurant and wholesale food industry, as well as to consumers across the US.

For more information, please visit VejiiHoldings.com

