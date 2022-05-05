Varian Highlights Comprehensive Cancer Care Portfolio at ESTRO 2022

Showcases Innovative Technologies and Services to Drive Personalization, Precision, and Connectivity Along the Radiotherapy Treatment Pathway

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, will be showcasing its comprehensive cancer care portfolio at the 2022 annual meeting of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO), starting tomorrow in Copenhagen, Denmark. The combined company's exhibit will highlight technologies that span the entire cancer care continuum, from screening and prevention, through diagnosis, therapy, and survivorship. In addition to driving speed and precision, these solutions seek to streamline workflows and empower cancer care teams to improve their clinical and operational performance and meet unique and evolving patient needs.

One such solution, Ethos® adaptive therapy, will be highlighted in a special "Meet the Experts" area, where experienced radiation therapists and physicists will talk about their experiences implementing adaptive radiotherapy programs using Ethos. Ethos is powered by artificial intelligence for the efficient delivery of personalized treatments that adapt to daily changes in a patient's anatomy during radiotherapy treatment for cancer.

"Since it was introduced in 2019, over 130 Ethos therapy systems are either in use or slated to be installed around the world, and some 24,000 adaptive therapy treatment sessions have been completed for the benefit of cancer patients," says Chris Toth, chief executive officer at Varian. "Our support of more than 25 clinical studies on Ethos adaptive radiotherapy reflects our commitment to investing in clinical research that we are optimistic will show improved outcomes for patients."

Additional innovative solutions from Varian and Siemens Healthineers that will be showcased at ESTRO, include:

ARIA® oncology information system , which has been reimagined as a comprehensive cancer care management tool. The newest iteration of ARIA seeks to unify multiple cancer care modalities—including systemic as well as radiation therapy—within one database in order to better connect technology, teams, and workflows, putting the focus on end-to-end cancer care across disciplines while delivering far greater insights than ever before.

TrueBeam® 3.0 radiotherapy system,* which builds on the current TrueBeam platform and provides enhancements to imaging, workflow, and cybersecurity.

SOMATOM go.Open Pro and MAGNETOM Sola RT Pro edition , which are CT and MR systems for multi-modal imaging in radiation oncology.

RT Image Suite software featuring AI-based functionalities across different applications.

Eclipse™ treatment planning , for the fast creation of optimized radiotherapy treatment plans customized for each patient's unique needs.

ProBeam® 360® proton therapy , offering best-in-class imaging and high-definition pencil beam scanning to see, adapt, and deliver dose precisely on target.

BRAVOS® and GammaMedplus™ iX brachytherapy afterloaders , plus a wide range of applicators and brachytherapy treatment planning software tools that enable clinicians to offer this internal form of radiation therapy with speed and precision.

The FlashEffects™ program, which is the latest development in Varian's Flash** therapy initiative, encompassing advances in pre-clinical science and a growing portfolio of products to enable pre-clinical Flash research in protons, electrons, and treatment planning.

Varian will also host "Defining the Paradigm in Adaptive Radiotherapy," a lunch symposium that will take place on Sunday, May 8, with clinical expert presenters from Amsterdam University Medical Center, UC San Diego Health, and Freeman Hospital in Newcastle upon Tyne in the UK.

When: ESTRO 38 is May 6 – May 10. Exhibition is open from 9:30am – 5pm, May 7-9.

Where: Hall E, Booth #200, Bella Center Copenhagen, Denmark

*TrueBeam 3.0 is CE marked, but is 510(k) pending in the United States.

**Flash therapy is under development and not available for commercial sale.

Products referenced in this release are not available for sale in all markets.

About Varian

At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built, and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. We are working to harness advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 11,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Press Contact:

Katie Villany

katie.villany@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Siemens Healthineers Investor Relations

View original content:

SOURCE Varian