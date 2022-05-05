Stretch Zone Flexes on Franchising in 2022

Today's Most Sought Out Stretching Method Extends Impact with Two Openings Per Week in 2022; Soon Reaching 200 Locations Nationwide

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A movement unlike any other is stretching across America.

Stretch Zone, the world's first and largest stretching franchise, announced today it has escalated expansion through the first five months of 2022 at a clip of two openings per week. The accelerated growth positions the brand to reach 200 open locations by early summer, and has it on a path to grow to 300 open locations nationwide just one year following this milestone.

Already, the emergent Stretch Zone has distanced itself from others within the highly competitive wellness and franchise industry categories. This year alone, the brand opened nearly three dozen locations. Plus, the concept's commanding position continues to solidify as its credibility builds with record-setting performance systemwide. Thus far in 2022, the brand is routinely setting monthly revenue records – a clear indication of Stretch Zone's ascension to top of its category.

"We are continually reaching milestones that undeniably place us as a leader within our segment – both in terms of the franchise investment and consumer appeal," said Tony Zaccario, the president and CEO of Stretch Zone, and an under-30 business visionary who set the brand on its growth trajectory. "There is so much energy infused into Stretch Zone. It's rewarding to see all of our efforts coming to fruition. But, take note, there is more to come. We're just getting started – the life changing impact of our brand has so much stickiness to it."

The company's current growth initiative, coined the Road to 200, has set a strategy into motion to expand its presence into key U.S. markets such as Boston, Cleveland, metro-New York, the Twin Cities and suburban Connecticut. With expectations to hit this milestone by late June, the brand will be hosting coast-to-coast festivities, celebrating in all corners of the country, including Alaska, as three new locations open on the same date. All 200 locations throughout the United States will commemorate the milestone moment, which will be captured live on social media with an Instagram live broadcast.

"Sure, several franchises can grow, but for us it comes down to quality over quantity. Our methodology and the practitioners behind it pave the way to change the lives of our clients. That's what keeps us motivated to expand," said Jorden Gold, founder of Stretch Zone and the innovator behind establishing the company as the only nationally recognized certifying training body for its own practitioners. "We were in no rush to franchise for the first decade and a half of the company's existence. But, when word spread about the impact of our approach, it was clear the demand was there. Now, we want everyone to experience the benefits Stretch Zone has to offer clients, even as soon as after just one stretch."

Aligning with high-quality franchise owners has been pivotal in the brand's growth, in addition to a strong strategic partnership with Drew Brees, who joined the brand in early 2021 with an agreement to open 20 stores. On top of Brees' nine current locations, his role on the Stretch Zone Board of Directors amplifies the brand's development strategy. This alliance strategically positions Stretch Zone to continue its stature as a leader in the industry.

Founded in 2004 by Jorden Gold, Stretch Zone is a revolutionary addition to the health and wellness industry. Its propriety and patented stretching system enables clients to accomplish Flex-ability for Life®. Through the support of Stretch Zone Master Trainers, each practitioner is an expert at the Stretch Zone Method to provide clients with exceptionable service and support. With a bright environment that welcomes clients in, Stretch Zone locations are situated as a community staple for individuals looking to improve their lifestyle.

Stretch Zone is the world's first and largest franchise in the stretching space. It offers franchisees a full range of programs and accreditations. The Stretch Zone franchise opportunity differentiates itself with a simplistic, franchisee-first business model backed by a science-based, patented stretching system.

The brand is a rewarding franchise opportunity to entrepreneurs passionate about health and wellness, who find joy in serving their community. For more information about franchising with Stretch Zone, visit www.stretchzone.com/franchise.

About Stretch Zone Stretch Zone is the leading franchised stretching concept that offers proprietary, practitioner-assisted stretching sessions to help clients achieve enhanced quality of life. It was founded by Jorden Gold in 2004 after seeing the first-hand benefits assisted stretching brought to his grandfather. With a steady cadence of location openings, Stretch Zone is on the Road to 200, a milestone they will hit in late June. The brand has set a goal to reach 300 locations within one year of hitting the 200-location mark. As a pioneer within the health and wellness space, Stretch Zone uses its patented Stretch Zone Stabilization System to aid in increased mobility and muscle function. The system enables clients to accomplish Flex-ability for Life® with processes to train muscles to move with a greater range of motion, allowing for an easier golf swing or comfortable night's rest. Clients are welcomed into Stretch Zone by nationally accredited practitioners, a relaxing atmosphere and secure equipment. For more information about Stretch Zone, visit www.stretchzone.com.

