SS&C Announces 1H2022 SS&C Advent Product Updates

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today announced releases across its full line of SS&C Advent solutions, including Advent Portfolio Exchange®, Advent Genesis®, Advent Outsourcing Services ®, Geneva®, and other related platforms.

"Our commitment to helping our customers be successful in an evolving world is the core focus of these product updates," says Karen Geiger, Senior Vice President and Co-General Manager of SS&C Advent. "This release furthers our investment in areas that give users more transparency into their data and the ability to more quickly and confidently manage workflows to ensure predictable outcomes."

Highlights of the latest releases include:

Moxy® and Advent Rules Manager continue to optimize performance, implement a modern browser experience, tighten integration with our APX and Genesis platforms, expand FIX connectivity, and streamline upgrades.

Advent Genesis ® Genesis Portfolio Management enhanced order proposal behavior to manage portfolio drift more efficiently, deliver more predictable, intuitive and consistent outcomes, and strengthen flexibility and agility when managing customized portfolios and implementing tactical portfolio changes.

Geneva introduced new workflows and investor accounting requirements, responding to market movement in private credit and closed-end fund trends. Users can now create and combine custom queries or update any standard report query using web-based technology. In addition, task workflow enhancements such as automated, flexible checklists make transparency over any operational process while allowing users to manage large volumes of workflow steps in a single action. Geneva® continues to invest strategically in complex fund structures, data governance, asset class coverage and data access.introduced new workflows and investor accounting requirements, responding to market movement in private credit and closed-end fund trends. Users can now create and combine custom queries or update any standard report query using web-based technology. In addition, task workflow enhancements such as automated, flexible checklists make transparency over any operational process while allowing users to manage large volumes of workflow steps in a single action.

Advent Outsourcing Services (AOS) released a collection of new features and enhancements to its productivity and client communication toolset, increasing its ability to efficiently process data, elevate and resolve exceptions, and communicate system and data status to clients in a timely fashion. Users have more options to increase client configurability for automated processes, custodial file processing, and logic for aging exceptions. Additionally, enhancements were introduced to internal controls for data control and oversight, along with automated workflow processes giving users the flexibility to update multiple steps across a single checklist, or the same step across multiple checklists in a single action.

Advent Portfolio Exchange® offers an improved user experience on Chrome and Edge browsers; expanded accounting data and entity API libraries to increase clients' data integration options; updates on cost basis, and analytics reporting to assist operations teams and allow for detailed performance analysis.

Advent Syncova® continues to enhance the new Margin Results Workspace, a web-based screen for more straightforward navigation, user experience and data transparency. In addition to account-level results, position and attribute level details are surfaced to the user-driven views for easy consumption and analysis. continues to enhance the new Margin Results Workspace, a web-based screen for more straightforward navigation, user experience and data transparency. In addition to account-level results, position and attribute level details are surfaced to the user-driven views for easy consumption and analysis.

