Simplicity Group Acquires Blue Ocean Financial Network and Welcomes Christopher Yen as Newest Partner

SUMMIT, N.J., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of Northern California-based Blue Ocean Financial Network ("Blue Ocean") and welcomed Christopher Yen as its newest partner. This Blue Ocean transaction is Simplicity's 36th acquisition. Following completion, Blue Ocean will transition to the Simplicity brand, and the day-to-day operations will continue to be managed by Chris Yen.

"Simplicity has a great and longstanding working relationship with Chris, and we think highly of the organization he has built," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "In addition to being an accomplished professional, Chris shares a common vision about how best to serve clients. We are thrilled to welcome Blue Ocean to the Simplicity Group, and we know that Chris will continue to be a leader in his target market and anticipate strong growth working together as partners."

"Having worked closely with Simplicity over the years, I am thrilled to officially join the Simplicity partnership," said Christopher Yen, Co-founder of Blue Ocean. "We have a strong history of successfully working in an under-served target market and we know Simplicity shares our belief in how best to grow this business and better serve our clients. We look forward to bringing the complete offering of Simplicity Group and expand our services to more advisors and firms in this marketplace."

About Blue Ocean Financial Network

Blue Ocean Financial Network has extensive experience helping agents and advisors sell to the global high-net-worth client. Blue Ocean is the only agency in California directly licensed to sell US, offshore, and Hong Kong domiciled life insurance and annuity products. Blue Ocean is comprised of experts in Foreign National underwriting, impaired risk underwriting, advanced life insurance planning using domestic and foreign entities and the arrangement of premium financing loans to finance large life insurance policies. Blue Ocean is also the approved consultant and wholesaler to several wealth management banks in California. Please visit www.blueoceanfinancialnetwork.com/ for more information.

About Simplicity Group

The Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies, which has had 36 distribution businesses join its partnership (including Blue Ocean). Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on Linkedin.

MEDIA CONTACTS

