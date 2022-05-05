Schneider National, Inc announces participation in upcoming conferences

GREEN BAY, Wis., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, today announced participation in the following investment conferences:

  • Bank of America Transportation, Airlines & Industrials Conference: Thursday, May 19, 2022. Stephen Bruffett, executive vice president and chief financial officer will participate in a virtual fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).
  • Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference: Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Stephen Bruffett, executive vice president and chief financial officer will host investor meetings and participate in a virtual fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at 8:35 a.m. (Eastern Time).
  • UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference: Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Mark Rourke, president and chief executive officer, and Stephen Bruffett, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat. The fireside chat will begin at 12:10 p.m. (Eastern Time).

A webcast for these events may be located on Schneider's Investor Relations website (www.investors.schneider.com) and available for a limited time following the conference.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider's solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company's digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry, giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Media Relations Contact
Kara Leiterman, Schneider
M 920-370-7188
leitermank@schneider.com

Investor Relations Contact
Steve Bindas, Schneider
920-357-SNDR (7637)
investor@schneider.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/schneider-national-inc-announces-participation-in-upcoming-conferences-301540845.html

SOURCE Schneider SNDR

