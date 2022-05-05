Residential Home Health and Tutera Senior Living & Health Care Form Joint Venture for Home Health Services

Continua Home Health, a division of Tutera, will be managed by Residential Home Health

LEAWOOD, Kan., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutera Senior Living & Health Care and Residential Home Health, a division of Graham Healthcare Group, announced completion of a joint venture agreement in which Residential will assume management of Tutera's Continua Home Health division.

Through this agreement, Residential and Tutera will deliver a new standard for home health care to residents of Eastern Kansas (Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami, and Wyandotte counties) and Western Missouri (Cass, Clay, Jackson, and Platte counties). This is Residential's first entry into both markets.

"Our partnership with Tutera Senior Living & Health Care provides an extraordinary opportunity to accelerate clinical innovation and re-imagine patient experiences for the best possible outcomes," said David Curtis, CEO of Residential Home Health. "We share a deep commitment to put patients and their families first, while enhancing quality and consistency of health care in the most convenient and cost-effective setting possible: at home."

"Home health remains an important part of our community-centered continuum of care for post-acute services, and that will not change," said Randy Bloom, President & COO of Tutera Senior Living & Health Care. "Our partnership with Residential Home Health makes us stronger and improves our ability to support patients at every stage of care with tailored treatment plans carried out by dedicated professionals."

"Residential is the right partner, and this is the right time, to enhance and advance home health care in our Kansas and Missouri communities," said Mike Levitt, VP of Tutera Senior Living & Health Care. "We are excited about this partnership and confident this is the best decision for our employees, our patients and our company."

Residential plans to retain all Continua employees. They will support their new staff with enhanced benefits, operational efficiencies, and advanced clinical and technology innovations.

About Residential Home Health

Residential is a leading provider of home health, palliative and hospice services. As one of the fastest-growing home health networks, Residential has 2,800 dedicated professionals serving nearly 12,000 patients in communities across Florida, Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. For more information, visit ResidentialHealthcareGroup.com .

About Graham Healthcare Group

Graham Healthcare Group (GHG) is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). GHG has been designing business and technology solutions to drive better care, outcomes and productivity for more than 20 years. GHG companies include Residential Home Health, Palliative and Hospice; Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Healthcare@Home, and Mary Free Bed at Home. For more information, visit GrahamHealthcareGroup.com .

About Continua Home Health

Continua, a division of Tutera Senior Living & Health Care, provides personalized home health care to meet patients' unique needs while supporting their independence and lifestyle. Continua services include ambulation assistance, fall prevention, joint replacement assistance, medical social services, occupational therapy, personal care assistance, physical therapy, skilled nursing care, speech therapy, and wound care. For more information, visit continuahh.com.

About Tutera Senior Living & Health Care

Tutera has helped seniors find the lifestyle and care they deserve for more than 35 years. They offer assisted living, home health, independent living, memory care, rehabilitation & extended stay, and a respite program for caregivers. Tutera serves thousands of seniors and their families at communities in Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. For more information, visit tutera.com.

