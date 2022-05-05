Private Equity IR Veteran Grace Rhee Kim Joins Grafine Partners as Managing Director

Grafine adds Pine Brook's former Head of Investor Relations to expand the majority women-operated firm's presence as a leading provider of innovative investment solutions

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grafine Partners, an alternative asset management firm that takes a creative approach to investing private capital, today announced the appointment of Grace Rhee Kim to its Business Development team as Managing Director. Ms. Kim, formerly Principal and Head of Investor Relations at Pine Brook, brings over 20 years' experience in private equity and connecting institutional investors to alternative asset managers.

Grace Kim (PRNewswire)

"We're excited for Grace to be joining our firm," said Elizabeth Weymouth, Founder & Managing Partner of Grafine. "She brings a deep understanding of the private capital world through her work at creative, business building-focused firms throughout her career. We welcome her insights as we continue to grow and expand, further institutionalizing Grafine's offering and enhancing the client experience of our sophisticated investors."

Prior to Pine Brook, Ms. Kim was a Principal on the Fundraising and Investor Relations team at Arsenal Capital Partners. Earlier in her career, Ms. Kim held positions including Principal of Business Development at Providence Equity Partners, Managing Director in the Private Funds Group at Forbes Private Capital Group, and Managing Director at Guggenheim Partners. She also worked as a portfolio manager for the J.P. Morgan Private Equity Group. Ms. Kim earned an MBA from Columbia Business School and an BA in Economics from Columbia University.

"I'm very proud to be working with Elizabeth and the team at Grafine Partners, and to be a part of a firm focused on increasing alignment between investors and deal makers," said Ms. Kim. "Grafine has a differentiated approach to providing investment solutions, and I'm looking forward to connecting institutions to the alpha and unique deal flow this innovative model provides."

Grafine, founded by Ms. Weymouth in 2019, is an alternative investment management firm that has created a new model to meet the needs of sophisticated institutional investors seeking innovative approaches to investing private capital across sectors, geographies and capital structures. Grafine acts as a principal investor to build profitable and scalable investment businesses alongside talented industry investment partners. Providing the flexibility of a large family office model, Grafine has created a network of active institutional investors to bring capital closer to the deal.

About Grafine Partners

Grafine Partners, founded by Elizabeth Weymouth, is a majority women-led alternative investment management firm created to meet the needs of sophisticated institutional investors seeking innovative approaches to invest private capital with a focus on alignment of incentives.

