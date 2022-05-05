MCSTAIN NEIGHBORHOODS EARNS 2022 ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR AWARD

DENVER, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McStain Neighborhoods is proud to announce that it has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

McStain Neighborhoods - Arras Park Logo (PRNewsfoto/McStain Neighborhoods - Arras Park) (PRNewswire)

"We are highly honored to be named ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year! We are just as enthused to be a part of a larger, collective effort in providing healthier homes and supporting a cleaner planet. While this is our first year winning this remarkable award, we have proudly provided sustainable homes since 1966." says Danielle Davis, VP of Sales & Marketing at McStain Neighborhoods.

"We know it's going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers."

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

About McStain Neighborhoods

McStain Neighborhoods is a premier, boutique Colorado homebuilder with roots in Boulder County since 1966. As an innovator in new home construction and marketing, McStain is the exclusive builder of BeWell House and one of the first to offer a Build Your Home Online tool. Learn more at www.McStain.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov/statefacts.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McStain Neighborhoods - Arras Park