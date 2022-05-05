May Celebrations Come Together In A Snap With CHI-CHI'S® Brand Salsas

Legendary Salsa Maker Shares Simple and Fun Appetizers, Cocktails and Other Recipe Hacks to Take the Stress Out of Seasonal Entertaining

ORANGE, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- May brings warmer temps and the beginning of the outdoor entertaining season, along with a host of fun holidays, from Cinco de Mayo and Mother's Day to Memorial Day and more. To help make getting together with friends and family more enjoyable, the makers of the CHI-CHI'S® brand, one of the nation's favorite, fiesta-focused salsa, tortilla and chip brands, are sharing a few easy tips for planning your next party or family gathering. CHI-CHI'S® wants to be uplifting, so its fans can enjoy the moment and focus on what really matters—making memories and spending time with friends and loved ones.

According to the IRI Spring Holidays Report, larger gatherings will be roaring back to life this season and many people are planning to either host or attend social celebrations.1

"Whether preparing for a family brunch, backyard BBQ or graduation party, nothing should get in the way of enjoying these special moments," said Selena Husted, associate brand manager for the CHI-CHI'S® brand. "Whether you're hosting an intimate gathering or one attended by many, the key is minimizing the amount of time and effort you're needed in the kitchen. Starting with flavorful staples like CHI-CHI'S® salsas and dips will make it super easy to wow guests and keep them coming back for more."

Here are a few entertaining tips and tricks from the makers of the CHI-CHI'S® brand, designed to inspire fans and help de-stress the menu prep:

Party Perfect Appetizers

Taco Cones are the perfect portable finger foods that add a new twist to your next party and can be ready in less than 25 minutes.

® Thick & Chunky Salsa. No fiesta is complete without flautas—a favorited Mexican dish. Make these restaurant-quality, crunchy Flautas stuffed with cheese, chicken and CHI-CHI'SThick & Chunky Salsa.

Easy Main Dishes

Plan ahead and make a batch of 2-ingredient salsa chicken that will be ready to go on salads or in tacos or enchiladas at a moment's notice. Simply place chicken breasts in a slow cooker and cover with CHI-CHI'S ® Thick & Chunky Salsa and toss until the chicken is covered. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours (or low for 6-8 hours), or until the chicken shreds easily with a fork.

Give your guests a memorable and Instagrammable meal they'll be talking about all summer by preparing the ultimate mashup and making these Quesadilla Burgers

Spice up your hotdogs with some serious flavor. Think beyond ketchup and mustard this year and opt for topping your hotdogs with a robust salsa made with ripe tomatoes and crisp onions such as CHI-CHI'S® Thick & Chunky Salsa.

Crowd-Pleasing Cocktails

® Thick & Chunky Salsa Medium for the perfect kick of heat and just 5 ingredients. Pro tip: garnish with bacon, celery stick, jalapeno or shrimp. Elevate your next backyard brunch by preparing this easy-to-make and bloody delicious 5-star Blood Mary recipe made with CHI-CHI'SThick & Chunky Salsa Medium for the perfect kick of heat and just 5 ingredients. Pro tip: garnish with bacon, celery stick, jalapeno or shrimp.

For a refreshing, citrusy and totally irresistible adult beverage, wow guests with a spicy salsa margarita. Simply blend CHI-CHI'S® Thick & Chunky Salsa Medium, lime juice, tequila and agave nectar until completely smooth.

Whether planning a special fiesta or everyday meals, look to the CHI-CHI'S® brand lineup for a wide variety of Mexican food favorites, including salsas, tortillas and chips. For additional recipes or where to buy CHI-CHI'S® products, please visit www.chichis.com or follow the brand on social media on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT THE CHI-CHI'S® BRAND

CHI-CHI'S® products are some of the most recognized and trusted in the Mexican food category. The legacy of the brand continues today by offering crowd-pleasing snack and meal ideas for any time of day. These products help bring the fun to every occasion. The CHI-CHI'S® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, please visit www.chichis.com, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS, LLC.

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including CHI-CHI'S®, WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, HERDEZ®, EMBASA® , DOÑA MARIA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com

