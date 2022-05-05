Jackery Teases New Product Launch Ahead of Jackery Day 2022

FREMONT, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, has announced it will launch its most powerful solar generator yet on Jackery Day 2022. Redefining the use of clean energy, the upcoming flagship delivers the ultimate capacity and superior fast solar recharging in a user-friendly design — emboldening campers to pick up and go whenever, wherever, and for however long.

Taking place on May 12, this year's Jackery Day will be a particularly special occasion as it will see Jackery live stream globally for the first time to the U.S., Europe and Japan, and bring a brand-new product to market that will power adventures for van-lifers, camping and outdoor enthusiasts. Jackery has also lined up an exciting collaboration with an A-list star and outdoor enthusiast for the event, who will share how his camping experience has received a much-needed upgrade thanks to Jackery.

Live Life to the Outdoorsiest with Jackery

Outdoor activities have increased in popularity in the wake of COVID-19, with 7.1 million more Americans getting outside to hike, fish and camp in 2020. In tandem, Americans are increasingly seeking eco-friendly products in their daily lives, leading to a surge in demand for solar generators. Since its inception, Jackery has always strived to create sustainable products for the environment, the earth and human beings. By using green, renewable energy, Jackery satisfies the needs of outdoor living off the grid with long-lasting electricity and power.

In 2018, Jackery first began developing solar panels for outdoor life. The company debuted its solar generator concept in 2020, which combined a portable power station and solar panel in a bundle set. Following on from the launch, Jackery has gone on to develop an excellent sustainable outdoor living brand and product line, setting the industry standard and benchmark for solar and renewable charging.

Mark the calendars for Jackery Day 2022

First held in 2019 for the U.S. market, Jackery Day is the company's biggest day in the calendar with new product launches, live streaming events, and more. Jackery Day 2022 will be held as a global live stream on http://www.jackery.com at 8:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) on May 12. In the lead up to the event, Jackery is also running an exciting giveaway for subscribers to win a new product from Jackery. Subscribe for the latest updates and save the date to get more highlights on Jackery's brand new product of the year.

About Jackery

California in 2012, Founded inin 2012, Jackery is a top-selling global outdoor solar generator brand that emboldens campers to go further outdoors without compromise. As the pioneer of the Solar Generator concept and products, Jackery offers a range of portable, versatile green generators that meet all outdoor needs, from charging a cellphone or laptop to powering large devices like electric cooking equipment, heaters and lights. Its products have been consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon, Amazon's Choice since 2020.

So far, Jackery has received 12 prestigious international awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, and the CES Innovation Award. The New York Times , CNET, Digital Trends, Forbes, Tom's Guide, Newsweek, Bob Vila , PCWorld, and other publications have ranked it the best solar generator.

Since 2018, Jackery has sold more than 1.5 million units worldwide and boasts a global footprint spanning from the US to Europe , Japan and China .

