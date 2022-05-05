Invicro Opens New Global Headquarters and Laboratory in Needham, Mass.

New facility meets the growing demands of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies developing life-changing drugs

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicro LLC, a part of REALM IDx, Inc., today announced the relocation of its global headquarters and expansion of its U.S. laboratories for radiology and pathology imaging services to Needham, Mass., to provide more resources to support pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and their development of life-changing drugs.

Imaging technologies, such as MRI, CT and PET are a critical and growing part of patient care, including the diagnosis, staging and tracking of disease and treatment. In the development of new medicines, imaging enables a personalized assessment of disease burden and drug response. Invicro's imaging services and expanded facilities will provide more resources to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, offering next-generation biomarkers backed by world-class capabilities that support new drug discoveries for patient care that span from discovery research to global clinical trials.

"We are thrilled to relocate to our new Needham headquarters and to increase our capacity to meet the demands of our customers," said Matt Silva, Ph.D., CEO of Invicro. "Invicro's mission is to visualize and quantify biological and pathological processes to better diagnose, treat and cure disease through advanced imaging applications, informatics and operations. We support important drug research and development, and increasing demand for our services requires us to grow to achieve these important objectives."

The new headquarters is located at 119 Fourth Avenue in Needham, a suburb of Boston that lies within the growing biotech corridor. The facility offers 7,000 square feet of additional laboratory space over the previous headquarters, enabling Invicro to continue to scale its pharmacology, pathology, chemistry and imaging services. It also includes a new state-of-the-art MRI system that complements Invicro's industry-leading PET and SPECT applications. In addition, the move allows Invicro to increase access to radiochemistry services and therapeutic radioisotopes. Invicro's Advanced Pathology Services group expanded its laboratory footprint to complement its new 3,000+ square feet CLIA/CAP accredited pathology services laboratory in Aliso Viejo, Calif. This expansion allows the pathology team to strengthen their tissue imaging capabilities, including histopathology, immunohistochemistry (IHC) and novel methods that all improve visualization, sensitivity and quantification.

Invicro is a global provider of imaging biomarkers, core lab and pathology services, advanced analytics and software solutions for drug discovery and development. The company operates out of eight global laboratories, clinics and sites, including Massachusetts, Michigan and California within the United States, and the United Kingdom, India and Japan internationally.

About Invicro

Headquartered in Needham, Mass., Invicro was founded in 2008 with the mission of improving the role and function of imaging in translational drug discovery and development across all therapeutic areas. Today, Invicro's multi-disciplinary team provides solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech companies across all stages of the drug development pipeline (Phase 0-IV), all imaging modalities and all therapeutic areas, including neurology, oncology, and systemic and rare diseases. Invicro's quantitative biomarker services, advanced analytics and AI tools, and clinical operational services are backed by Invicro's industry-leading software informatics platforms, VivoQuant® and iPACS®, as well as their pioneering IQ-Analytics Platform, which includes AmyloidIQ, TauIQ and DaTIQ.

Invicro is part of REALM IDx, Inc., a health care company that is pioneering the field of integrated diagnostics, a new frontier of advanced clinical science that brings together laboratory medicine, radiology, pathology and sophisticated artificial intelligence to derive actionable insights that can lead to better medical solutions for patient care.

