CVS Health Offering No-Cost Heart Health Screenings at MinuteClinic During National Women's Health Week

MinuteClinic rolling out new and expanded services focused on women

Company continues its long-time support of American Heart Association's® Go Red for Women® movement with in-store fundraising during month of May

WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To highlight the importance of women being proactive about their health, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced it is once again offering no-cost heart health screenings during National Women's Health Week, May 8 through May 14, at MinuteClinic locations to help women understand their risk for cardiovascular disease – the number one killer of women. These efforts are part of the company's larger commitment to making women's health care more accessible, equitable and personalized, including providing expanded services at MinuteClinic.

CVS Health (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health) (PRNewswire)

"As the country begins the next phase of the pandemic, we need to remind women that their health is a priority, among all of the other responsibilities that so many of us are juggling," said Meredith M. Dixon, MSN, FNP-BC, MBA, NEA-BC, interim President, MinuteClinic. "Free heart screenings are just one of the ways that MinuteClinic providers are able to support women's health journeys, no matter what age or life stage they may be in."

With 1,200 locations across 35 states and Washington, D.C., as well as virtual care services, MinuteClinic has grown its clinical capabilities to meet the needs of patients and communities. Additional women's health services at select MinuteClinic locations include annual wellness exams including pap tests; identifying, screening and treating osteoporosis; menopause symptoms evaluation and treatment; identifying disorders of menstruation; dysmenorrhea management; pre-conception counseling; and STI testing.

Although the large majority of cardiac events can be prevented, many women do not have enough awareness around heart disease to know and prevent their risk. Patients can visit MinuteClinic at select CVS Pharmacy locations from May 8 through May 14 to receive a no-cost "Know Your Numbers" heart health screening. The screening includes learning the four key personal health numbers that can help determine risk for heart disease, including total cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index. To participate, patients can schedule a "Test, Screenings or Physical (Non-Covid)" visit at their nearest MinuteClinic location, then visit www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/resources/blood-pressure to print or download their Heart Health screening voucher. Patients should show this voucher to their provider during their visit.

"Even though heart disease affects so many women, the good news is that the vast majority of cardiac events can be prevented through education and lifestyle changes," said Joanne Armstrong, MD, MPH, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer for Women's Health and Genomics at CVS Health. "Learning your heart health numbers is a critical step toward living a healthy life."

In addition to the free heart health screenings, CVS Pharmacy will provide special offers to support heart health and well-being. ExtraCare Rewards program members will receive deals on heart health and well-being support products in-store and online, including a variety of categories such as vitamins , nutrition products and more.

CVS Pharmacy, Inc. is proud to be a National Sponsor of the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement. As part of its ongoing support of women's heart health, CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide also will raise funds to support Go Red for Women. From May 1 through May 28, CVS Pharmacy customers can support Go Red for Women by rounding up their change to make a donation at stores nationwide or online at www.cvshealth.com/GoRed.

Visit www.cvshealth.com/GoRed for more information about the free heart health screenings and to donate to the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and approximately 300,000 dedicated colleagues including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system and their personal health care by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

Media Contacts

Mary Gattuso

Mary.Gattuso@CVSHealth.com

Courtney Tavener

Courtney.Tavener@CVSHealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CVS Health