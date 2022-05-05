Cenergistic earns 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence Award for Superior Achievement in Energy Savings Initiatives

DALLAS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cenergistic is honored to announce it has received the 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award, the highest level of recognition from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

The award marks the 14th straight year Cenergistic has been recognized by the EPA for its industry-leading program that helps its partners – including education, local government, healthcare and faith-based organizations – optimize their energy performance and manage energy costs to create a healthier and more efficient environment.

Overall, Cenergistic and its clients have earned more than 13,000 ENERGY STAR recognitions, including 53% of all K-12 ENERGY STAR Building Certifications, more than all other service providers combined.

"The ENERGY STAR recognition is a great validation of the work our teams and partners are doing on the ground every day," said Dr. William S. Spears, founder and CEO of Cenergistic. "It's our mission to help our partners foster a culture of sustainability by optimizing energy use and reducing waste. And with the unpredictability of today's energy costs, it's more important than ever to have a plan in place to help manage those rising costs."

Cenergistic offers a fully self-funded energy conservation platform to help reduce expected energy costs by an average of 24% with no capital investment. Its science-based programs and patented technologies are designed to optimize energy performance and create budget flexibility to help allocate savings where its partners need it most.

So instead of discontinuing programs and reducing staff due to rising energy costs, Cenergistic's partners can take the savings from cash previously budgeted for utility bills and turn it into a source of funding for items such as new technology for students, resources for teachers or other community needs.

The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award is particularly meaningful because it recognizes Cenergistic's success in capturing substantial long-term energy savings for thousands of client buildings.

Since 1986, Cenergistic, the pioneer and leading provider of technology-enabled energy conservation services, has helped its clients achieve more than $6 billion in utility savings and managed more than 25,000 buildings to reduce expected energy costs.

"We know it's going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers."

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2022 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Cenergistic

Since 1986 Cenergistic has partnered with 1,500+ educational, local government, healthcare and faith-based organizations to achieve $6.3 billion in utility savings. These strong results come from the application of Cenergistic's science-based strategies and are enhanced by our proprietary software platform to drive building and equipment optimization. Our energy conservation program reduces utility consumption by more than 24% on average with no capital investment while maintaining or improving the comfort and quality of building environments. For 14 consecutive years, Cenergistic has been recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency as ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year or Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence. To learn more, visit www.cenergistic.com .

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts and state-level information can be found at www.energystar.gov/statefacts.

