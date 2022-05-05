Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Banking Closes $25 Million Fund Leverage Facility for Long Track Record Credit Fund

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson ("CW") is pleased to announce the closing of a $25MM fund leverage facility for a long track record Credit Fund client arranged by our Fund Finance Division.

A CW credit investor has closed on a $25MM loan on loan leverage facility arrange through our network of our Fund Finance leverage providers. This facility allows our client to enhance returns and use the leverage to continue growing their platform. A pool of specific loans were carved out of the primary fund into an SPV to support this facility.

"We continue to see significant demand from our Private Credit and Private Equity Fund clients for all types of leverage solutions including SPV leverage as is the case with this client, as well as non-dilutive GP financing and very aggressive NAV facilities. Our private fund clients that invest directly in our direct deal flow are recognizing the flexibility of, and the customized approach that we take when raising leverage facilities for them; as each facility is bespoke and built from the ground up to meet the specific needs of each specific fund" said Rob Bolandian, Partner and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson.

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds which range from $25 million to $2 billion. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

All securities assignments are completed through Avalon Securities, Ltd. a FINRA member and SEC registered broker-dealer.

